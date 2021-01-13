Technology News
HP ProBook 635 Aero G8, ProBook x360 435 G8 Laptops, HP P34hc WQHD Monitor Launched at CES 2021

The new HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 is expected to be available in April.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 January 2021 16:15 IST
HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 offers a sleek design, weighs under 1kg

Highlights
  • HP ProBook 445 G8, 455 G8 pack 45Wh Li-ion polymer battery inside
  • HP ProBook x360 435 G8 features a 360-degree hinge
  • HP P34hc WQHD curved monitor has a low blue light mode

HP has unveiled new laptop models in its ProBook range, including HP ProBook 635 Aero G8, HP ProBook 445 G8, HP ProBook 455 G8, and HP ProBook x360 435 G8 at CES 2021. HP P34hc WQHD curved monitor has also been announced for workspaces. HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 offers a sleek design, weighs under 1kg, and claims to offer long battery life. HP ProBook x360 435 G8 features a 360-degree hinge to adapt to four modes of viewing. At the virtual CES 2021 event, HP also unveiled the Envy 14 laptop, new Elite range of laptops, and new wireless earbuds as well.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 price, specifications

HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 is expected to be available in April. Pricing and exact sale details could be unveiled closer to launch.

The HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 laptop has a sleek form factor, weighing in less than 1kg. It is powered by next-gen AMD Ryzen processors, and features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080) display. It packs up to 32GB RAM, and up to 256GB of SSD storage. There's integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, dual stereo speakers, and dual-array microphone. There is also a 720p HD camera + infrared (IR) camera on board.

Connectivity options include WI-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port, a headphone/ microphone combo, one HDMI 2.0 port, one AC power, and one SIM card slot (optional). It packs up to 53Wh Li-ion polymer battery.

HP ProBook 445 G8, HP ProBook 455 G8 price, specifications

HP has also unveiled the HP ProBook 445 G8 and HP ProBook 455 G8 laptops that are expected to be available starting next month. The company says pricing will be available closer to product availability.

Both the HP ProBook 445 G8 and HP ProBook 455 G8 laptops are powered by next-gen AMD Ryzen processors, and pack up to 32GB RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. There's integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, dual stereo speakers, and dual-array microphone. Connectivity options include WI-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port, a headphone/ microphone combo, one HDMI 1.4 port, one AC power, and one microSD card reader. Both the laptops pack a 45Wh Li-ion polymer battery inside.

HP ProBook 445 G8 features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display, whereas HP ProBook 455 G8 features a larger 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. HP ProBook 445 G8 weighs 1.37kg and the HP ProBook 455 G8 weighs 1.74kg.

HP ProBook x360 435 G8 price, specifications

HP ProBook x360 435 G8 has a 360-degree hinge to plonk the laptop in four modes – traditional, tent, flat, and tablet. It is expected to be available in February. Pricing is said to be available closer to product availability.

There's a 13.3-inch full-HD display on board HP ProBook x360 435 G8 with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by next-gen AMD Ryzen processors paired with 32GB RAM, and up to 512GB SSD storage. It integrates AMD Radeon Graphics, dual stereo speakers, and dual-array microphones.

Connectivity options on HP ProBook x360 435 G8 include WI-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port, one headphone/microphone combo, one HDMI 1.4 port, one AC power port, and one microSD card reader. It has a HD + IR Web camera, and the 2-in-1 laptop weighs about 1.45kg.

HP P34hc WQHD Curved Monitor price, specifications

Lastly, the company has also unveiled the HP P34hc WQHD curved monitor that is expected to be available in January. The price of the monitor is pegged to be at $449 (roughly Rs. 32,800). The monitor provides a 34-inch diagonal curved screen with WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, 250nits brightness, 3,500:1 contrast ratio, 5ms Gray to Gray (GtG) response ratio, and 21:9 aspect ratio.

hp monitor main HP P34hc WQHD Curved Monitor

HP P34hc WQHD curved monitor has a 34-inch display size

Display features include a low blue light mode, anti-glare, and adjustable height. Ports include USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, and USB Type-A. HP P34hc WQHD curved monitor has the ability to display two computers on one monitor via its Picture By Picture (PBP) feature. It integrates a KVM switch that enables you to seamlessly transition between two computers.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: HP ProBook 635 Aero G8, HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 Price, HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 Specifications, HP ProBook 455 G8, HP ProBook 455 G8 Price, HP ProBook 455 G8 Specifications, HP ProBook 445 G8, HP ProBook 445 G8 Price, HP ProBook 445 G8 Specifications, HP ProBook x360 435 G8, HP ProBook x360 435 G8 Price, HP ProBook x360 435 G8 Specifications, HP, HP P34hc WQHD Curved Monitor, HP P34hc WQHD Curved Monitor PRice, HP P34hc WQHD Curved Monitor Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
HP ProBook 635 Aero G8, ProBook x360 435 G8 Laptops, HP P34hc WQHD Monitor Launched at CES 2021
