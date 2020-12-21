HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop has launched in India. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processor with integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics. The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop comes in two processor options – AMD Ryzen 5 and AMD Ryzen 7 processors. There are also options to integrate a 42Wh battery, that can offer up to 18 hours of power on a single charge, or a 53Wh battery that can offer up to 23 hours of juice. HP ProBook 635 Aero G7's starting configuration is claimed by the company to weigh under 1kg.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 price in India, availability

The new HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop price starts at Rs. 74,999 (exclusive of taxes) in India. The notebook comes with options of AMD Ryzen 5 processor and AMD Ryzen 7 processor. The laptops are up for pre-orders on the company site, where expected shipping time is listed to be four to six weeks.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 specifications

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 runs on Windows 10 Pro and features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 1000nits brightness, 86.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HP Sure View integrated copper-tinted privacy screen. The laptop comes in two models – one is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor and the other is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 processor. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor packs 8GB of RAM whereas the AMD Ryzen 7 processor packs 16GB of RAM. There's 512GB of SSD onboard, AMD Radeon graphics, a 720p HD web camera, dual stereo speakers, and dual array microphone support.

Connectivity options on the HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop include Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, multi-user MIMO, and Miracast. As mentioned, there are also options to integrate a 42Wh battery or a 53Wh battery. Starting weight of the laptop is 0.99kg.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 includes two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one headphone/microphone combo jack, a nano-security lock slot, one HDMI 2.0 port, and one AC power port. HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop is claimed by the company to withstand up to 1,000 cycles of disinfection with household wipes.

