HP ProBook 445 G6 Business Laptop With AMD Ryzen CPUs, 180-degree Hinge Launched in India

The laptop is now available at a starting price of Rs. 67,260.

By | Updated: 18 July 2019 14:35 IST
HP ProBook 445 G6 Business Laptop With AMD Ryzen CPUs, 180-degree Hinge Launched in India

The HP ProBook 445 G6 starts at a price of Rs. 67,260

Highlights
  • HP ProBook 445 G6 features a choice of AMD Ryzen CPUs
  • It has Fast Charge, which can deliver a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes
  • HP ProBook 445 G6 price starts at Rs. 67,260

Popular laptop manufacturer, HP, has added a new model to its commercial laptop lineup in India. Called the ProBook 445 G6, the laptop features a choice of AMD Ryzen quad-core CPUs, a promise of long battery life, and HP's Endpoint Security Stack for physical, identity and data theft prevention. The laptop is now available in India, starting at Rs. 67,260.

The ProBook 445 G6 is designed to be slim and light, measuring about 18mm in thickness and with a starting weight of 1.6kg. It's powered by AMD's Ryzen 2000 series CPUs and currently, you can choose from a Ryzen 3 2200U, Ryzen 5 2500U or a Ryzen 7 PRO 2700U APU. The rest of the specifications are highly customisable. You can have up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM; a M.2 SSD up to 512GB and up to a 1TB mechanical hard drive; a 14-inch display up to full-HD resolution and up to Windows 10 Pro for software. Physical ports includes three USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, HDMI 1.4b, LAN, a headphone and microphone combo, and a SD card reader. There's an option for a fingerprint sensor too.

Since this laptop is designed for business, it has additional data and identity theft prevention systems in place. It has BIOSphere Gen4, which provides automated protection from malware, guards against physical attacks, and enables easy manageability of updates. It also has something called Client Security Manager G4, which is said to better manage user credentials though multi-factor authentication. Additionally, the laptop packs HP Connection Optimiser, which is a self-healing wireless driver technology; and HP Fast Charge that is said to recharge the laptop up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

