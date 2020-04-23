Technology News
HP India Offering Free Remote Assistance to PC Users of All Brands During Lockdown

Businesses will have to register for the free remote assistance service, while individuals can simply call an assigned toll-free number.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 April 2020 13:11 IST
HP will try to resolve IT related issues of all PC users

Highlights
  • HP introduced this due to operational issues caused by COVID-19 crisis
  • HP’s trained service team has access to work from home technology
  • Individual PC users can call the toll-free number 1800 258 7140

HP has introduced remote assistance for its PC users in India to ease consumer woes during the coronavirus lockdown. This remote service will be available free of cost, and is extended to PC users of all brands. The company will assist users on issues such as general performance, network, security, and mobility. This new service has been launched as Indian business and consumers are compelled to work from home amid the pandemic. This remote service assistance will be offered to small and medium businesses (SMBs) and individuals as well.

This new HP free helpdesk support to PC users of all brands has been introduced for a limited period only due to operational issues caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The health emergency has all Indians staying indoors, and this may cause unresolved IT related challenges to pile up as all stores and service centres remain closed. To help PC users in these challenging times, HP has made this service available for free to individuals consumers till May 31. Small and medium business (SMB) users will be eligible for this service for a fixed period of one month from the date of registration.

The helpdesk consists of HP certified technicians to help with issues related to general performance, security configuration, connectivity, operating system, media support, mobility, software operation, and installation. All issues that can be resolved remotely will be serviced. HP has appointed a dedicated team for this task, and these agents have access to the company's work-from-home technology to manage multiple queues, leveraging chat, social, and Web support options.

In order to avail this remote service, individual PC users can call the toll-free number 1800 258 7140. Business users will need to register via an email to hpindiaservices@hp.com.

Further reading: HP, PC, HP Remote Assistance
