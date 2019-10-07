Technology News
HP Pavilion X360 With Built-in Alexa Support Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 45,990

HP Pavilion x360 will be offered via HP World stores, Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, and more.

Updated: 7 October 2019 13:15 IST
Highlights
  • Pavilion x360 notebook comes at a starting price of Rs. 45,990
  • The laptop has a full-HD LED backlight touch-display
  • It has storage options like a 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD and 512GB PCIe SSD6

PC and printer major HP on Monday introduced new Pavilion x360 notebook with 10th Gen Intel Core processor and built-in Alexa at a starting price of Rs. 45,990. Weighing in at just 1.58 kg, the thin and light convertible device comes with 14.3-inch, micro-edge bezel and a full-HD LED backlight touch-display.

"The new HP Pavilion x360 with Alexa built-in is a first of its kind device for the India market and will empower consumers with the freedom to do more," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, in a statement.

Consumers can control "Works with Alexa" products and manage their smart homes. The app will work with the PC's microphone and speakers and no other Alexa support device is needed.

It has powerful storage options like a 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD and 512GB PCIe SSD6, and optional fingerprint reader.

The device contains an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU that enables higher graphics performance for more fluid media editing, casual gaming and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences.

With 10th Gen Intel Core processors, the device can handle multi-threaded workloads and enables immersive entertainment experiences.

The performance of these processors is optimised by Intel "Dynamic Tuning" technology that provides great battery life, ultra-fast speed and better productivity.

"It is a cutting-edge computing device for the new generation of millennial and Gen Z consumers in India," Bedi added.

The HP Pavilion x360 device - in Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 configurations -- will be available across the HP World Stores and leading multi-brand outlets.

Further reading: HP Pavilion x360
Honor V30, V30 Pro Leak Tips 60-Megapixel Rear Camera, Kirin 990 SoC, Hole-Punch Display
Honor Smartphones
