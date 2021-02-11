Technology News
loading

HP Pavilion X360 15, HP Pavilion X360 14 Refreshed With Wi-Fi 6, Intel Tiger Lake CPUs

HP Pavilion x360 15 features a 15.6-inch full-HD touch display and a full-size keyboard.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 February 2021 14:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
HP Pavilion X360 15, HP Pavilion X360 14 Refreshed With Wi-Fi 6, Intel Tiger Lake CPUs

HP Pavilion x360 15 has audio by B&O

Highlights
  • HP Pavilion x360 15 starts at $749
  • The Pavilion x360 15 has 45Whr battery
  • HP Pavilion x360 14 will be released in spring

HP Pavilion x360 15 and HP Pavilion x360 14 have been refreshed for 2021. The laptop models have been optimised for streaming be it content or games. They offer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and, as the names suggest, come in 15-inch and 14-inch screen sizes respectively. The HP Pavilion x360 15 and HP Pavilion x360 14 are powered by latest Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and offer a lightweight and portable 2-in-1 form factor with a touchscreen. HP has also pre-installed a gaming dashboard on the laptops that helps monitoring system vitals.

HP Pavilion x360 15, HP Pavilion x360 14: Price, availability

The HP Pavilion x360 15 is priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 54,600) for the Intel Core i3 + 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is offered in a Natural Silver colour option and is available on the HP website in the US. The other configurations will be available from next month. Pricing for the HP Pavilion x360 14 will be shared closer to its availability, which in expected in spring. HP has not shared details on international availability for the two laptop models.

HP Pavilion x360 15 specifications

HP Pavilion x360 15 comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 250 nits peak brightness and 45 percent NTSC coverage. It has an 88.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core i7 -1165G7 SoC, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB of RAM clocked at 3,200MHz. You also get up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for storage.

Connectivity options on the HP Pavilion x360 15 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, a microSD card reader, a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone jack. It is backed by a 45Whr battery that is claimed to last for up to 7 hours and 15 minutes with mixed usage, up to 10 hours and 45 minutes with video playback, and up to 9 hours and 30 minutes with wireless streaming. The HP Pavilion x360 15 comes with a 720p webcam and dual speakers with B&O audio. The laptop measures 357.6x229.1x19.8mm and weighs 1.8kg.

Details about the HP Pavilion x360 14 have not been announced as yet.

 

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

HP Pavilion x360 2021 Laptop

HP Pavilion x360 2021 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Battery Capacity 45mAh
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.80 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP, HP Pavilion x360 15, HP Pavilion x360 15 price, HP Pavilion x360 15 specifications, HP Pavilion x360 14
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter CFO Says Donald Trump Is Off Platform for Good, Even if He Runs Again

Related Stories

HP Pavilion X360 15, HP Pavilion X360 14 Refreshed With Wi-Fi 6, Intel Tiger Lake CPUs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  2. Koo App "Leaking Users' Personal Data," Claims French Hacker
  3. WhatsApp Saw Dip in UPI Transaction Volume in January, NPCI Data Reveals
  4. Infinix Smart 5 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Realme Narzo 30 Pro Specifications, Images Leak via Purported Listing
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Rumoured to Have a 4,500mAh Battery
  7. Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi to Launch New Mi Audio Product Range on February 22
  9. Here's Everything You Need to Know About Koo
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy M31s Receiving One UI 3.0 Update: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Slack for Android Could Have Exposed Your Password: Here’s How to Reset
  2. HP Pavilion X360 15, HP Pavilion X360 14 Refreshed With Wi-Fi 6, Intel Tiger Lake CPUs
  3. Twitter CFO Says Donald Trump Is Off Platform for Good, Even if He Runs Again
  4. Xiaomi to Launch New Mi Audio Product Range on February 22, Could Be Wireless Speaker and Wireless Earphones
  5. Realme Narzo 30 Pro Specifications, Images Leak via Purported TENAA Listing
  6. Amazon Said to Appeal to Supreme Court in Future-Reliance Deal Dispute
  7. WhatsApp Testing Log Out Feature to Enable Better Multi-Device Support: Report
  8. House of the Dragon Filming Begins in April, HBO’s Content Chief Says
  9. China’s Unmanned Tianwen-1 Spacecraft Successfully Enters Mars Orbit
  10. Tencent Executive Held by China Over Links to Corruption Case: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com