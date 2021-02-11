HP Pavilion x360 15 and HP Pavilion x360 14 have been refreshed for 2021. The laptop models have been optimised for streaming be it content or games. They offer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and, as the names suggest, come in 15-inch and 14-inch screen sizes respectively. The HP Pavilion x360 15 and HP Pavilion x360 14 are powered by latest Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and offer a lightweight and portable 2-in-1 form factor with a touchscreen. HP has also pre-installed a gaming dashboard on the laptops that helps monitoring system vitals.

HP Pavilion x360 15, HP Pavilion x360 14: Price, availability

The HP Pavilion x360 15 is priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 54,600) for the Intel Core i3 + 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is offered in a Natural Silver colour option and is available on the HP website in the US. The other configurations will be available from next month. Pricing for the HP Pavilion x360 14 will be shared closer to its availability, which in expected in spring. HP has not shared details on international availability for the two laptop models.

HP Pavilion x360 15 specifications

HP Pavilion x360 15 comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 250 nits peak brightness and 45 percent NTSC coverage. It has an 88.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core i7 -1165G7 SoC, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB of RAM clocked at 3,200MHz. You also get up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for storage.

Connectivity options on the HP Pavilion x360 15 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, a microSD card reader, a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone jack. It is backed by a 45Whr battery that is claimed to last for up to 7 hours and 15 minutes with mixed usage, up to 10 hours and 45 minutes with video playback, and up to 9 hours and 30 minutes with wireless streaming. The HP Pavilion x360 15 comes with a 720p webcam and dual speakers with B&O audio. The laptop measures 357.6x229.1x19.8mm and weighs 1.8kg.

Details about the HP Pavilion x360 14 have not been announced as yet.

