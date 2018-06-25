Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

HP Pavilion X360 14 Range of Laptops Refreshed in India, Starts at Rs. 50,347

 
25 June 2018
HP Pavilion X360 14 Range of Laptops Refreshed in India, Starts at Rs. 50,347

Highlights

  • HP Pavilion x360 bears a 14-inch 'Micro-edge' bezel full-HD display
  • It also bears a 5-megapixel World Facing camera
  • New laptop range will also be part of Back to Campus offers

HP India on Monday launched new models in Pavilion x360 14 notebook range, which features a pen stylus meant for students and creative professionals. It has a starting price of Rs. 50,347. The convertible laptop comes packed with eight generation Intel Core processors. The company says the new laptop range will also be part of its Back to Campus offers, which is applicable on its ranges as well.

Weighing 1.68 kg, the new HP Pavilion x360 bears a 14-inch 'Micro-edge' bezel full-HD display with touchscreen options. It is said to provide a battery backup of up to 11 hours, and is supported by HP Fast Charge tech. It also bears a 5-megapixel World Facing camera with 120-degree wide-angle viewing lens. The company is also touting B&O Play speakers along with its Audio Boost tech.

The new HP Pavilion x360 14 range also comes with an Intel Optane memory option on models with Core i5 and Core i7 processors, said to accelerate overall system performance by 28 percent, thus, helping to open large media projects 4.1 times faster and helps launch emails 5.8 times faster. There is also the choice of discrete Nvidia graphics.

hp pavillion x360 story image HP Pavillion x360

"The new range of HP Pavilion x360 upholds our philosophy of customer-centric innovation. The refreshed features in the new device will cater to the professional and personal needs of the students," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, said in a statement.

HP has also introduced offers worth Rs. 34,098 for students with its "Back to Campus" campaign that cover security, device warranty and damage protection.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

