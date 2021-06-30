HP Pavilion Aero 13 has launched in the US as the company's lightest consumer laptop till date. It is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and AMD Radeon graphics. The laptop boasts of a 10.5-hour battery life and comes with a 2.5K resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it taller than most regular laptop displays. Additionally, HP also unveiled two new monitors — HP M24fwa FHD monitor and HP M27fwa FHD monitor that come with built-in audio and Eyesafe certification.

HP Pavilion Aero 13, HP M24fwa FHD monitor, HP M27fwa FHD monitor: Price

HP Pavilion Aero 13 starts at $749 (roughly Rs. 55,600) and is offered in four colour options — Ceramic White, Natural Silver, Pale Rose Gold, and Warm Gold. It will be available via HP.com in the US starting next month.

The HP M24fwa FHD monitor costs $229.99 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and the HP M27fwa FHD monitor costs $289.99 (roughly Rs. 21,600). Both of the monitors will be available in the US form next month via HP.com. The availability of the new HP products in India and other regions have not been announced yet.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 specifications, features

The Pavilion Aero 13 from HP runs Windows 10 and is expected to be upgraded to Windows 11. It features a 13.3-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display that has a tall, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space. Under the hood, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor with AMD Radeon graphics. It is equipped with 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

The laptop features dual speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen and HP Audio Boost technology. Connectivity options on the HP Pavilion Aero 13 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a SuperSpeed USB Type-C 10Gbps port, two SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/ microphone combo jack. It is backed by a 45Whr battery that HP says can last up to 10.5 hours. There is also a 720p HD webcam with integrated dual-array digital microphones. The Pavilion Aero 13 measures 297x209x16.9mm and weighs less than 1kg.

HP M series monitors have slim bezels on three sides

Photo Credit: HP

HP M24fwa FHD, HP M27fwa FHD monitors: Specifications, features

The HP M24fwa FHD monitor packs a 23.8-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness, a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and 5ms GtG response time with overdrive. The HP M27fwa FHD monitor has the same specifications but with a 27-inch display. The 24-inch model comes with one VGA port and one HDMI 1.4 port, while the 27-inch model comes with one VGA and two HDMI 1.4 ports. Both monitor have external power supplies.