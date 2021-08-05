Technology News
HP Pavilion Aero 13 Lightweight Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India

HP Pavilion Aero 13 weighs only 970 grams.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 August 2021 13:32 IST
HP Pavilion Aero 13 claims to offer up to 10.5 hours of battery life

Highlights
  • HP Pavilion Aero 13 is made with recycled ocean-bound plastics
  • HP Pavilion Aero 13 is upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year
  • Aero 13 comes in Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver

HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop powered by AMD processor has launched in India. The lightweight notebook weighs under 1kg and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 5800U mobile processor paired with AMD Radeon graphics. The laptop offers 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and the company says that it is made with post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics. HP Pavilion Aero 13 has a complete magnesium aluminium chassis and a four-sided thin bezel for a premium look. The laptop runs on Windows 10 and is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 price in India, sale

The new HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop is priced in India at Rs. 79,999 for the model that integrates an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor and Rs. 94,999 for the model that is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor. The notebook is available in three colour palettes Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver. It is up for grabs at all HP World stores and store.hp.com/in online site.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 specifications

As mentioned, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 runs on Windows 10 but will be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year. It features a 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display with anti-glare coating, 400 nits brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100 percent sRGB. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U and AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor options paired with AMD Radeon graphics. HP says it can last for up to 10.5 hours on one charge thanks to the 45Wh Li-polymer 3-cell battery. The laptop is bundled with a 65W adapter for fast charging.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 weighs only 970 grams and supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity options. The company says it is made using post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics saving over 6,000 plastic bottles from polluting the oceans. There's 16GB RAM offered and storage options include 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.  

Ports on the HP Pavilion Aero 13 include a SuperSpeed USB Type-C 10Gbps port, two SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/ microphone combo jack. There is also a 720p HD webcam with integrated dual-array digital microphones. The Pavilion Aero 13 measures 297x209x16.9mm. 

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
