HP Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14, Pavilion 15 Laptops With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

HP Pavilion 13 is priced in India starting at Rs. 71,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 February 2021 14:16 IST
The HP Pavilion 15 is priced in India starting at Rs. 69,999

Highlights
  • All three HP Pavilion laptops offer Intel Iris Xe graphics
  • HP Pavilion 14 is priced in India starting at Rs. 62,999
  • HP Pavilion 13 comes in Ceramic White and Silver colour options

HP has launched three new Pavilion series laptops in India. The new HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 14, and HP Pavilion 15 laptops are powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core processors paired with Intel Xe graphics. The company says that this is the first consumer notebook range that uses post-consumer-recycled and ocean-bound plastics in the construction of the speaker housing. The laptops are also EPEAT (Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool) Silver registered and Energy Star certified. HP says that the outer boxes and fiber cushions used in packaging the new devices are also 100 percent sustainably sourced and recyclable.

HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 14, and HP Pavilion 15 price in India

The HP Pavilion 13 is priced starting at Rs. 71,999. It is made available in Ceramic White and Silver colour options. The HP Pavilion 14 is priced starting at Rs. 62,999, and this model is made available in Silver, Ceramic White, and Tranquil Pink colour options. There's also a Core i5 HP Pavilion 14 model with Iris Plus graphics priced at Rs. 67,999. This model comes only in a Silver colour option. Lastly, the HP Pavilion 15 is priced starting at Rs. 69,999 and it comes in Ceramic White, Fog Blue, and Silver colour options.

HP Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14, Pavilion 15 specifications

The HP Pavilion 13 runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 250 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Intel Core i5 11th-Gen processor paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop integrates Intel Iris Xe graphics. Ports include (one or more?) USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, one HDMI 2.0, and one headphone/ mic combo. There's a microSD card slot as well. The laptop has dual speakers on board with a 720p HD camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth 5. The HP Pavilion 13 has a 43 Whr lithium-ion battery with a 65W power adapter. The battery is said to last for up to 8.5 hours.

The HP Pavilion 14 has a slightly larger 14-inch full-HD IPS display with 250 nits of peak brightness and the HP Pavilion 15 has a 15.6 full-HD display. The battery on both the HP Pavilion 14 and HP Pavilion 15 is said to last for up to 8.75 hours. The HP Pavilion 14 and HP Pavilion 15 come with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics.

HP HP Pavilion 13-bb0075TU Laptop

HP HP Pavilion 13-bb0075TU Laptop

Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 0.18 kg
HP HP Pavilion 14-dv0053TU Laptop

HP HP Pavilion 14-dv0053TU Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 1.41 kg
HP HP Pavilion 15-eg0103TX Laptop

HP HP Pavilion 15-eg0103TX Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX450
Weight 2.29 kg
Tasneem Akolawala
