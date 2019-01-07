HP, in association with Nvidia, has launched the Omen X Emperium monitor at CES 2019. The Omen X Emperium is a 65-inch gaming monitor designed for living rooms and larger areas. The expansive panel has a 120W RMS soundbar built-in and features 4K HDR support and 384 zones of full-array local dimming backlight.

HP Omen X Emperium specifications and features

The 65-inch AMVA panel has a resolution of 3840×2160 and features 750 nits of brightness, a 4000:1 typical contrast ratio, and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The biggest USP of the gaming monitor is its 144Hz refresh rate and impressive 4ms GtG (grey-to-grey) response time. This is achieved thanks to Nvidia's G-Sync HDR technology, which synchronises a monitor's refresh rate to the update rate of the computer's GPU. This minimises stutter, improves refresh rate, and eliminates screen tearing.

The Omen X Emperium's built in soundbar is rated at 120W RMS, and features three stereo amps as well as Low Frequency Array technology which enables deep bass without a separate subwoofer unit. HP offers two modes for the soundbar - one for gaming, and one tuned for general entertainment.

On the connectivity front, the Omen X Emperium features three ARC-enabled HMDI 2.0 ports along with one DisplayPort 1.4, a line-out, an optical S/ PDIF, and two USB charging ports. The gaming monitor also features Nvidea's Shield TV built-in, which allows users to directly play some Shield TV/ Android games, as well as stream content from media streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

HP Omen X Emperium price, availability

The Omen X Emperium has been priced at 4,999 dollars (Roughly Rs. 3,52,750) and is set to go on sale in March in Asia Pacific. Indian pricing and availability details are unknown at the moment.

To recall, Nvidia announced the Big Format Gaming Display (BFGD) initiative at CES 2018, with a goal to bring TV-sized 4K gaming monitors with built-in SHEILD TV and high variable refresh rate to the market. Acer, Asus, and HP were amongst the first companies to join this initiative.