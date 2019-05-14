Technology News

HP Omen X 2S Gaming Laptop With Dual-Screen Design Debuts

HP Omen X 2S will go on sale from June with a starting price of $2,100.

14 May 2019
HP Omen X 2S Gaming Laptop With Dual-Screen Design Debuts

HP Omen X 2S comes with a 15-inch display that has 144Hz and 240Hz refresh rate options

Highlights
  • HP Omen X 2S price starts at $2,100 (roughly Rs. 1,48,000)
  • HP has provided its proprietary thermal management technology
  • New HP Omen 15 and Omen 17 gaming notebooks also launched

To stand out in the ever-growing market of gaming laptops, HP has unveiled the Omen X 2S that is touted to sport the "world's first dual-screen design". The new HP machine comes with a 15-inch display panel that has a 144Hz refresh rate. But what makes it interesting is the secondary, 6-inch 1080p touchscreen panel that is mounted on the top of the keyboard. The HP Omen X 2S comes with up to ninth-generation Intel Core i9 CPU along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics. HP is also offering top-end Omen X 2S variant with 240Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution.

The HP Omen X 2S is specifically designed keeping in mind the requirements of young gamers. It simultaneously operates both display panels to enable mirroring and multi-window experiences. The secondary display panel that sits just above the keyboard allows gamers to use other apps, such as Twitch and Spotify, without interrupting their ongoing gameplay.

The 6-inch 1080p secondary display can also be used to mirror the screen in a real time to let you easily magnify the on-screen content on the second screen. Furthermore, the small display can be used to chat on Twitch or monitor system performance.

HP has provided a 15-inch primary display on the Omen X 2S that comes in 1080p resolution with 144Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution with 240Hz refresh rate options. Under the hood, the new HP machine has up to ninth-generation Intel Core i9 CPU, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card and 32GB of DDR4 RAM. There is also an option to switch to Intel Optane storage.

The Omen X 2S comes in a 20mm-thick chassis that is made of metal. There a proprietary thermal management technology that works using three-sided vents and supports five-way airflow. There is also a special liquid metal CPU thermal paste that is claimed to offer a thermal conductivity 10 times higher than ordinary silicone grease. Furthermore, there is a 12V fan with a three-phase liquid bearing motor to reduce the heat.

Similar to other gaming notebooks, the HP Omen X 2S backlit keyboard that has RGB lighting. There are also options to customise RGB lights on both the keyboard and the Omen logo.

The HP Omen X 2S will go on sale with a starting price of $2,100 (roughly Rs. 1,48,000). It will go on sale from June this year.

Alongside the Omen X2S, HP has brought its new Omen 15 and Omen 17 models. The new laptops have ninth-generation Intel Core i9 CPU along with 32GB of RAM, and the Omen 17 also has the option to include Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU. There are also 144Hz and 240Hz display panels along with 1080p resolution. Moreover, India pricing and availability of the new models are yet to be announced.

The new HP Omen 15 starts at $1,050 (roughly Rs. 73,990), while the Omen 17 is priced starting at $1,100 (roughly Rs. 77,500). Similar to the Omen X 2S, the two new laptops will go on sale in June, though the 240Hz options of all the new Omen gaming solutions aren't debuting until October.

