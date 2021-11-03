Technology News
loading

HP Omen 27c Curved Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate, HDR400 Support Launched

HP Omen 27c curved gaming monitor is priced at $529.99 (roughly Rs. 39,500).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 November 2021 13:30 IST
HP Omen 27c Curved Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate, HDR400 Support Launched

Photo Credit: HP

HP Omen 27c gets HDR400 support and has a peak brightness of 450 nits with HDR turned on

Highlights
  • HP Omen 27c gives a 144Hz refresh rate from the HDMI port
  • It has a curvature of 1000R and gets HP Eye Ease technology
  • HP Omen 27c has a response time of 1 millisecond

HP has announced a new gaming monitor — HP Omen 27c. The 27-inch curved gaming monitor has a 2,560x1,440 pixels resolution quad-HD panel and a 240Hz refresh rate. HP says they have equipped an HDR400 supported panel in the new gaming monitor and it gets a total output of up to 240 frames per second with a DisplayPort, while the HDMI port can only churn out a 144Hz refresh rate. HP Omen 27c has a peak brightness of 450 nits with HDR turned on.

HP Omen 27c price, availability

The HP Omen 27c is priced at $529.99 (roughly Rs. 39,500). It is available for purchase from HP's online store and is offered in a sole Black colour option. The monitor will start shipping by December 12. HP is offering the curved gaming monitor with a standard warranty of one year and allows customers to buy extended warranty for 2- or 3-years at $23.99 (roughly Rs. 1,800) and $43.99 (roughly Rs. 3,300), respectively.

HP Omen 27c specifications

The 27-inch quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display in the HP Omen 27c has a contrast ratio of 3000:1, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 92 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and HDR400 support. The display also gets 450 nits of peak brightness with HDR turned on and 400 nits peak brightness with it turned off. HP Omen 27c has a curvature of 1000R and comes with HP Eye Ease technology. The monitor also has a response time of 1 millisecond.

Connectivity options on the HP Omen 27c include a DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with a 100x100mm VESA mount with a height adjustment of 130mm. HP Omen 27c measures 607x170x363mm without the stand and weighs 6.9 kilograms.

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP, HP Omen 27c, HP Omen 27c Price, HP Omen 27c Specifications, Omen, Omen by HP, Omen by HP 27c
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard Will Now Let You Copy, Paste Across Android, Windows: How to Enable

Related Stories

HP Omen 27c Curved Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate, HDR400 Support Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  3. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  4. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  5. Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked, May Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Disable Facebook Logins From November 5
  7. WhatsApp Says It Banned a Total of 2.209 Million Accounts in India in September
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Singapore Plans to Become Magnet for Crypto Activities, Government Mulls Regulating Crypto Space
  3. Lenovo Launches 4 New Yoga-Series Laptops With Windows 11 Alongside Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, Tianjiao Pad Tablets
  4. Lenovo Leads Notebook PC Shipments in Q3, Dell Sees 50 Percent Annual Growth: Strategy Analytics
  5. Ether Scales $4,600 to Record High, Bitcoin Trails
  6. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Shares Company's Metaverse Vision, Shows How It Will Work
  7. HP Omen 27c Curved Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate, HDR400 Support Launched
  8. Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard Will Now Let You Copy, Paste Across Android, Windows: How to Enable
  9. Boston Dynamics' AI-Equipped Robot Dog Deployed at US National Grid Sites to Help Inspect, Maintain Equipment
  10. TikTok-Parent ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming Said to Step Down as Chairman, Leaves Board
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com