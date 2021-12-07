Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display, 11th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India

HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India

HP Omen 16 (2021) price in India starts at Rs. 1,39,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 December 2021 12:30 IST
HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India

Photo Credit: HP

HP Omen 16 (2021) is claimed to be designed to handle the latest AAA titles

Highlights
  • HP Omen 16 (2021) is already up for purchase in India
  • The new HP gaming laptop comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU
  • HP Omen 16 (2021) is rated to deliver up to nine hours of battery life

HP Omen 16 (2021) was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest gaming laptop in the Omen series. The new model comes with an up to 165Hz display and is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor. The HP Omen 16 (2021) also comes with an improved thermal management system, which brings an upgraded fan design that is claimed to be 2.5 times slimmer in size and has twice the number of fan blades to help provide better cooling. HP claims that its refreshed Omen 16 is designed to handle the latest AAA titles.

HP Omen 16 (2021) price in India, availability details

HP Omen 16 (2021) price in India starts at Rs. 1,39,999. The gaming laptop is available through the HP world stores, HP online store, and other leading large format retail and online stores in the country.

The HP Omen 16 (2021) model was unveiled in the US in May, with a starting price of $1,049.99 (roughly Rs. 79,100).

HP Omen 16 (2021) specifications

The Windows-based HP Omen 16 (2021) features a 16.1-inch IPS display with an up to QHD (2560x1440 pixels) resolution, featuring a 16:9 aspect ratio and 165Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 3ms response time and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. Further, it comes with an Eyesafe display certification by Germany's TÜVRheinlan. The refreshed HP Omen 16 is powered by an up to Intel Core i7-11800H processor, along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU with 8GB of dedicated graphics memory and up to 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM. The laptop also has up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD storage that is claimed to deliver up to two times storage access speed over traditional SSDs.

HP has equipped the Omen 16 (2021) with its proprietary Omen Dynamic Power technology that is claimed to help identify real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the CPU and GPU using an infrared (IR) thermopile sensor. The laptop also has an improved internal design and enhanced airflow mechanism, with blades that are 2.5 times as thin and have over a 200 percent increase in blade count compared to the Omen 15.

The HP Omen 16 (2021) carries a four-zone RGB anti-ghosting keyboard with the Omen Gaming Hub Light Studio integration for offering a customised gaming setup theme. The laptop packs an 83Whr battery that is rated to deliver up to nine hours of usage on a single charge. Besides, the machine weighs 2.3kg and is built using post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic and includes a recycled aluminium stamped cover to help maintain a sustainable environment — alongside pleasing gamers with top-notch specifications.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
HP Omen 16 (2021) Laptop

HP Omen 16 (2021) Laptop

Display size 16.10-inch
Processor Core
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 10
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP Omen 16 2021 price in India, HP Omen 16 2021 specifications, HP Omen 16 2021, HP Omen 16, Omen 16, HP
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Pegasus Scandal: Israel Issues Stricter Guidelines for Use of Its Cyber Tech Exports
HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooter Deliveries to Begin From December 15: CEO
  2. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  4. Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop With 4K Mini LED Display Launched
  5. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  9. iQoo Neo 6 Reportedly Appears on Google Play Console With Specifications
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme RMX3310 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, Believed to Be New Realme GT Series Phone
  2. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. Pegasus Scandal: Israel Issues Stricter Guidelines for Use of Its Cyber Tech Exports
  4. MacBook Pro (2021) Models Having Issues With Some SD Cards, Users Complain
  5. Shiba Inu Community, Huobi Exchange to Help Hacked Bitmart Trace Stolen Cryptos Worth $200 Million
  6. Truth Social: Donald Trump Social Media Deal Being Probed by US Regulators
  7. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Android 12 With OxygenOS 12 Update
  8. Apple's 'Hands-Off' Approach With Roblox Draws Focus in US Antitrust Probe: Report
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Fare Better After Saturday’s Crypto Crash, Majority Dog Coins Also Surge in Value
  10. Redmi Smart TV X, Mi QLED 55-Inch Get ‘Works With Alexa’ App With New Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com