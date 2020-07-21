HP Omen 15 and HP Pavilion Gaming 16 gaming laptop have been launched in India. The two laptops were originally unveiled in June and have now been brought to the Indian market. The HP Omen 15 is a refresh of the previous generation and comes with a redesigned chassis and a new Omen logo. The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 is the first 16-inch gaming laptop by HP and both these models are available with Intel and AMD CPU options.

HP Omen 15, HP Pavilion Gaming 16 price, availability

The HP Omen 15 (2020) price starts at Rs. 79,999 for the Intel model and at Rs. 75,999 for the AMD model. The Intel version of the laptop in listed on HP's Indian website and comes in two colour options namely, Mica Silver and Shadow Black. The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 starts at Rs. 70,999 for the Intel model and at Rs. 59,999 for the AMD model. This 16-inch gaming laptop is also said to be available from July but has not been listed on the HP India website yet.

HP Omen 15 specifications

The HP Omen 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display with a new 180-degree flat hinge design. There are options for getting an 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) AMOLED display or a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 300Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync technology. It is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 H-series CPU or up to AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processor. It can be equipped with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super with Max-Q Design GPU.

For storage, the HP Omen 15 has up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage with support for RAID 0. There is an IR thermopile sensor that can optimise thermal efficiency by maintaining fan control depending on the temperature of the internals. The laptop also has Omen Tempest Cooling Technology along with up to 12V fan, three-sided venting, as well as five-way airflow. The HP Omen 15 comes with a full RGB keyboard with per-key lighting. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 specifications, features

With a 16-inch display and micro-edge bezels, HP has managed to fit this screen in a 15-inch laptop chassis. It is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU. It comes with a full-HD IPS display and has Wi-Fi 6 support. HP Pavilion Gaming 16 uses a different screen hinge design than the HP Omen 15 and has slim bezels on either side of the display.

