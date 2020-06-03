Technology News
HP Omen 15 (2020), Pavilion Gaming 16 Laptops With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched

HP Omen 15 (2020) price starts at $999.99 (roughly ₹ 75,300) while HP Pavilion Gaming 16 price starts at $799.99 (roughly ₹ 60,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 June 2020 16:36 IST
New HP Omen 15 comes with a redesigned chassis

Highlights
  • New HP Omen 15 has Intel and AMD processor options
  • HP Pavilion Gaming 16 is the company’s first 16-inch gaming laptop
  • New HP Omen 15 comes with a full-HD 300Hz display option

HP has expanded its range of gaming laptops with the launch of a new Omen 15 and a Pavilion Gaming 16. The new Omen 15 model comes in a redesigned chassis that has a smaller footprint than the previous generation. You can also choose between Intel and AMD processors with up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 and up to AMD Ryzen 7 amongst the options. Further, the new Omen 15 laptop offers up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and upgraded connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 3. The Pavilion Gaming 16, on the other hand, is the company's first 16-inch gaming laptop. It comes with up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processors.

HP Omen 15, Pavilion Gaming 16 price, availability details

The HP Omen 15 (2020) price starts at $999.99 (roughly ₹ 75,300). The laptop will go on sale in the US through Best Buy and HP.com starting today in Mica Silver and Shadow Black colour options. However, details about its global launch are yet to be revealed. The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 price, on the other hand, starts at $799.99 (roughly ₹ 60,300). The laptop will be available for purchase through HP.com later this month.

HP Omen 15 specifications, features

HP has offered an eight percent shorter and an 11 percent thinner frame on the new Omen 15 over what it offered last year. There is also up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 H-series and up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H-series processor options, with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super with Max-Q Design graphics. The machine has up to 1TB of PCIe SSD with support for RAID 0. Further, it features a 15.6-inch display with a new 180-degree flat hinge design. Customers can choose up to an OLED display with Ultra-HD 120Hz or full-HD 300Hz configuration, along with Nvidia G-Sync technology.

There is also a rebranded Omen logo on the lid of the new Omen 15 model. Similarly, an IR thermopile sensor is provided that is touted to optimise thermal efficiencies by maintaining fan acoustic control. The laptop also has Omen Tempest Cooling Technology along with up to 12V fan and three-sided venting as well as five-way airflow. Furthermore, HP has offered optional full RGB per-key lighting to attract gamers.

If you want to expand the configuration, the new Omen 15 has a single panel access along with Phillips-head screws on its base to let you replace the bundled memory and storage. The machine is also claimed to deliver up to 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 specifications, features

In addition to the new Omen 15, HP has brought the Pavilion Gaming 16 as its new gaming laptop that has a 16-inch display with micro-edge bezels, 300 nits IPS-level panel and up to 144Hz refresh rate at 1080p resolution.

hp pavilion gaming 16 image HP Pavilion Gaming 16

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 comes with micro-edge bezels

 

The machine has up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7, along with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q design graphics. There is also a Wi-Fi 6 connectivity option. Moreover, the laptop comes in an angular black chassis.

