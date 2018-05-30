HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Latest Intel Processors, 4K Display

HP has announced the Omen 15 gaming laptop refresh for 2018, and it comes with some significant upgrades. The Omen 15 gets a slimmer frame, thinner bezels, and the latest specification upgrades. The HP Omen 15 gaming laptop for 2018 is powered by the latest 8th generation Intel Core i5+ and Core i7+ processors paired with the VR ready Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 with Max-Q GPU. Alongside, the company launching a gaming headset, keyboard, mouse, and backpack.

The HP Omen 15 sports almost the same overall design language as last year, except for the thinner bezels. The company also claims it to be 7.4 percent less wide and 5 percent thinner than its predecessor. Furthermore, this year's laptop weighs only 2.4 kilogram. Few configurations of the Omen 15 also have extra vents, and fans are said to have larger fins than before. The laptop integrates Bang & Olufsen stereo speakers, and it supports DTS headphones.

The laptop sports a 15.6-inch diagonal display with Nvidia G-Sync technology. The displays come in 144Hz 1080p, 80Hz 4K, or 60Hz 1080p options. As mentioned, it is powered by the latest 8th generation Intel CPUs with upto Core i+ H-series in six and quad-core configurations. The graphics support can go up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Max Q GPU, but options with GTX 1050 and GTX 1060 will also be made available at cheaper rates. There's a 32GB DDR4-2666 RAM onboard, and the storage capacity goes from SSD, HDD, SSD and HDD, or even HDD and Intel Optane Memory.

The Omen 15 has a built-in game streaming technology as well that will let you broadcast your game on to another machine. The refreshed Omen laptop will be made available from July 29 on HP's online site and other retailers, with a starting price of $979.99 (roughly Rs. 66.100). The highest model with the GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU and 4K screen is going to cost you $1,699 (roughly Rs. 114,500).

Furthermore, HP has also launched alongside a slew of accessories as well. The Omen by Mindframe Headset which is touted to be the world's first headset with active earcup cooling technology. It aims to address the common complaint of headphone's heating up during long hours of gameplay. These headsets will be available in second-half of the year through HP.com and other retailers.

The Omen by HP Sequencer Keyboard is lightweight, has 0.2ms response time, and a USB port at the back-left corner for added convenience. It comes with individually backlit RGB LED keys that are customisable to varied colour options. It will be available in July through HP.com and other retailers with the price starting at $179.99 (roughly Rs. 12,100).H P also launched Omen by HP Reactor Mouse, Omen X by HP Transceptor Backpack, Omen by HP Mouse 400, Omen by HP Mouse Pad 200, and Omen by HP Hard Mouse Pad 200. All of them will be available in July through HP.com and other partnered retailers. The Omen by HP Reactor Mouse is priced starting at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,300), the Omen X by HP Transceptor Backpack is priced starting at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 16,800), the Omen by HP Mouse 400 is priced starting at $39.99 (roughly Rs. 2,600), the Omen by HP Mouse Pad 200 is priced starting at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,300), and the Omen by HP Hard Mouse Pad 200 is priced starting at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,000).