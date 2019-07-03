Technology News
loading

HP Launches 'World's First Laser Tank' Printers in India Starting Rs. 15,846

The key features include printing up to 5,000 pages right out-of-the-box.

By | Updated: 3 July 2019 18:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
HP Launches 'World's First Laser Tank' Printers in India Starting Rs. 15,846

To enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) save critical time and cost of business operation, PC and printer major HP on Wednesday introduced world's first and high-capacity "HP Neverstop Laser" printers in the Indian market. HP Neverstop Laser Printers will be available across HP World Stores, Large Format Retail Outlets, Multi-Brand Outlets, HP Online Store, and e-commerce platforms.

HP Neverstop Laser 1000 series is available from Rs. 15,846 (non-wireless) and Rs. 17,236 (wireless) while Neverstop Laser MFP 1200 series would cost Rs. 22,057 (non-wireless) and Rs. 23,460 (wireless).

With the advantage of replacing the toner in 15 seconds and reducing common printing interruptions through innovations and digital integration, HP Neverstop Laser printers give businesses a competitive edge, said the company.

"With breakthrough innovations like Laser Tank, we are helping businesses enjoy high-quality laser printing at an affordable rate and run their print-based workflows without interruption," said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP India.

"Now, a larger number of customers can affordably take advantage of HP's market leading laser printing technology, which has always stood for the highest levels of quality and durability," Chandra added.

HP Neverstop Laser has a printing speed of 20 ppm (A4) with a sharper and bolder text quality. HP says the cost per page starts from Rs. 0.29 per page (with the dual laser Toner reload kit). 

"As the market leader in Laser printers, we are strengthening our existing portfolio with this new Printer to cater to a wider gamut of customers," added Leo Joseph, Senior Director, Printing Systems and Solutions, HP India.

The key features include printing up to 5,000 pages right out-of-the-box. It has a duty cycle of 20,000 pages.

The printers have options for mobile scanning, Wi-Fi Direct and printing with HP Smart App. The HP Neverstop Laser toner reload kit is available at Rs. 849 (single Pack) and Rs. 1,449 (double pack). 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP Neverstop Laser 1000, HP
HP, Dell, Other US Tech Firms Reportedly Plan to Shift Production Out of China
Apple Sued for Patent Violation Over 'Low Power Mode' on iOS Devices
Honor Smartphones
HP Launches 'World's First Laser Tank' Printers in India Starting Rs. 15,846
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets a 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Option in India
  3. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40
  5. Realme X to Launch in India on July 15, Company Confirms
  6. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Offer a 'QR Code Shortcut'
  7. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  8. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get June Security Update, Screen Recording Feature
  9. HP Launches 'World's First Laser Tank' Printers in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.