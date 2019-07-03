To enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) save critical time and cost of business operation, PC and printer major HP on Wednesday introduced world's first and high-capacity "HP Neverstop Laser" printers in the Indian market. HP Neverstop Laser Printers will be available across HP World Stores, Large Format Retail Outlets, Multi-Brand Outlets, HP Online Store, and e-commerce platforms.

HP Neverstop Laser 1000 series is available from Rs. 15,846 (non-wireless) and Rs. 17,236 (wireless) while Neverstop Laser MFP 1200 series would cost Rs. 22,057 (non-wireless) and Rs. 23,460 (wireless).

With the advantage of replacing the toner in 15 seconds and reducing common printing interruptions through innovations and digital integration, HP Neverstop Laser printers give businesses a competitive edge, said the company.

"With breakthrough innovations like Laser Tank, we are helping businesses enjoy high-quality laser printing at an affordable rate and run their print-based workflows without interruption," said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP India.

"Now, a larger number of customers can affordably take advantage of HP's market leading laser printing technology, which has always stood for the highest levels of quality and durability," Chandra added.

HP Neverstop Laser has a printing speed of 20 ppm (A4) with a sharper and bolder text quality. HP says the cost per page starts from Rs. 0.29 per page (with the dual laser Toner reload kit).

"As the market leader in Laser printers, we are strengthening our existing portfolio with this new Printer to cater to a wider gamut of customers," added Leo Joseph, Senior Director, Printing Systems and Solutions, HP India.

The key features include printing up to 5,000 pages right out-of-the-box. It has a duty cycle of 20,000 pages.

The printers have options for mobile scanning, Wi-Fi Direct and printing with HP Smart App. The HP Neverstop Laser toner reload kit is available at Rs. 849 (single Pack) and Rs. 1,449 (double pack).