HP Launches New Line of 'Jet Fusion' 3D Printers for SMBs in India

Expanding its 3D printing portfolio in India, HP on Thursday brought the industry's first 3D printer to the country that would enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) and start-ups produce low-cost functional parts in full colour, black or white.

HP Jet Fusion 540 (monochrome) and 580 (colour) 3D printers will be available for Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 1.5 crore, respectively. Now available for order, the HP Jet Fusion 500 series will begin shipping from April.

"HP is committed to transforming Asia's $6 trillion (roughly Rs. 4,30,00,000 crores) manufacturing industry.

"We are making the most advanced 3D printing technology accessible to the widest possible audience with low-cost, full-colour 3D platform that can produce functional parts -- no matter your industry or design complexity," explained Rob Mesaros, Head, 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, HP Asia-Pacific and Japan.

The new series complements HP's existing industrial-grade "Jet Fusion 4200/4210 3D" solutions which deliver the lowest cost per part and are designed for manufacturing environments.

"With our cutting-edge technology, designers and engineers can reimagine products, leverage new materials, escape the limitations of traditional manufacturing and produce new products quickly and efficiently", said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP India.

The new series also supports three leading global colour file formats, enabling the designers to reliably produce parts they want without the inconvenience of file conversion or data corruption.

"We are providing users the ability to prototype and produce new designs and applications on the same platform and stay ahead with a future-ready technology for voxel control beyond colour," added Chandra.

HP Jet Fusion 340/380 series is for customers who commonly print fewer parts per build while HP Jet Fusion 500 series is for those with heavier production demands, said the company.

In a bid to take the industrial manufacturing in India to a new level, HP last year brought its "Multi Jet Fusion" 3D printing solution to India, starting from Rs. 2.5 crore.

Manufacturing in India today constitutes 18 percent of the GDP and the government is trying to push that towards 25 percent.