HP Ink Tank Printer Lineup Refreshed in India

 
, 07 June 2018
HP Ink Tank Printer Lineup Refreshed in India

Refreshing its printer range, HP India on Thursday launched its new Ink Tank Printer series for homes as well as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) users in the country.

The HP Ink Tank Wireless 415 Printer costs Rs. 14,812 while the Ink Tank 315 Printer is available for Rs. 11,845.

Ink Tank 419 Wireless Printer costs Rs. 15,493 and Ink Tank 319 Printer costs Rs. 12,513.

The new printer series is available through qualified channel partners and at HP stores.

Ink Tank 415 and Ink Tank 419 printers can print thousands of pages, at low cost and thus these are suitable for MSMEs with high-volume printing needs.

"Technological empowerment of MSMEs can enable development of an ecosystem that continuously supports them to deliver the right product and the right service at a competitive price," Leo Joseph, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP Inc India, said in a statement.

"With our new ink tank printers, we aim to address evolving needs of home users and MSMEs by providing them good quality printing at affordable cost," Joseph added.

According to the company, these printers use high-quality ink and have the ability of connecting with a range of mobile devices through WiFi Direct and 'Spill-Free Refill' system.

Further reading: PC, Laptops, HP, Printers, HP Ink Tank Printer
HP Ink Tank Printer Lineup Refreshed in India
