Technology News
loading

HP Fortis Chromebooks, Windows Laptops With Rugged Builds Launched

HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook beings at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,000), whereas the Windows based HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 PC starts at $369 (roughly Rs. 27,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 January 2022 19:18 IST
HP Fortis Chromebooks, Windows Laptops With Rugged Builds Launched

Photo Credit: HP

HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook comes with 4G LTE connectivity and a 180-degree hinge design

Highlights
  • HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook comes with a 14-inch display
  • The new range carries spill-resistant keyboard
  • HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 comes in a Windows 11 SE option

HP Fortis range of Chromebooks and Windows laptops have been unveiled, meant for remote learning and featuring rugged builds. The range includes the HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook and Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook models based on Chrome OS. On the Windows laptops front, the lineup has the HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 PC, ProBook Fortis 14 G10 PC, Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 PC, and the Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 PC. The HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 and Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 are also available in a Windows 11 SE option to deliver a streamlined Windows 11 experience. Further, the PC maker has included the HP 320 FHD Webcam and HP 325 FHD Webcam in the range for easy virtual connectivity.

HP Fortis Chromebooks, laptops price, availability details

HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook price starts at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,000), whereas the full-fledged Windows based HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 PC carries a starting price of $369 (roughly Rs. 27,500) and the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 PC starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,700). All these models are currently available in the US.

Pricing details about the HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook, HP ProBook Fortis 14 G10 PC, and the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 PC are yet to be revealed. However, while the Chromebook model will be available in the US from June, the two Windows options will debut in April. The HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 and HP ProBook Fortis 11 G9 based on Windows 11 SE will also be available in April.

Moreover, the HP 320 FHD Webcam will be available in February at $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,000), whereas the HP 325 FHD Webcam will hit stores in March at 39 (roughly Rs. 2,900).

Details about the launch of the new HP devices in India are yet to be announced.

HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook, HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook specifications

The entire Fortis lineup is meant to work with tough handling and withstand drops. The machines include spill-resistant keyboards as well as reinforced power and USB Type-C ports. Further, HP claims that the chassis, keyboard, and display for the Fortis devices can be wiped down using commonly available household disinfecting and cleaning wipes. There is also a metal shield on the new offerings that are claimed to help protect the built-in battery from external damages that could be due to drops or tumbles.

As a distinction, the HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by Intel processors. The machine also has optional 4G LTE connectivity. It is equipped with an 88-degree wide-viewing angle HD webcam and dual microphones. The Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook also has a 180-degree lay-flat hinge.

The HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook, on the other hand, has the Snapdragon 7c chip and is aimed for enabling cloud-native mobile learning. It is claimed to be HP's thinnest and lightest Fortis device. The machine includes 4G LTE connectivity — alongside a USB-A and two USB Type-C ports, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Chromebook also comes with a microSD card slot.

HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9, ProBook Fortis 14 G10, Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9, Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 specifications

For Windows users, the HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 offers Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro Education, and Windows 11 SE options, alongside Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE connectivity. The HP ProBook Fortis 14 G10, on the other hand, comes with Windows 11 and Windows 11 Pro Education options and is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors. The laptop also has Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

hp probook fortis 14 g9 image HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9

HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 comes in a range of Windows 11 versions
Photo Credit: HP

 

HP also has the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 and Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 models in the lineup with 360-degree hinge design and optional 5-megapixel webcams as well as rechargeable pen support.

The HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 comes with Intel processors and has Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro Education, and Windows 11 SE options. The laptop also includes Wi-Fi 6 and optional 4G LTE. However, the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 has the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processor options and runs on Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Pro Education. It also carries Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

HP 320 FHD Webcam, 325 FHD Webcam specifications

Alongside the new Chromebooks and laptops, HP has the 320 FHD Webcam and 325 FHD Webcam that both come with 66-degree wide-angle coverage. The webcams also have full-HD video support at 30fps frame rate. Further, HP has provided a USB-A connector and a 360-degree rotation for easy setup and enabling vary positioning. The webcam also has a removable lens cover.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook Laptop

HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
OS Chrome OS
HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook Laptop

HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook Laptop

Display size 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7c Gen 2
OS Chrome OS
HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 Laptop

HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
OS Windows 11
HP ProBook Fortis 14 G10 Laptop

HP ProBook Fortis 14 G10 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Processor Core i3
OS Windows 11
HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 Laptop

HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 Laptop

Display size 11.00-inch
Touchscreen Yes
OS Windows 11
Advertisement
HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 Laptop

HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 Laptop

Display size 11.00-inch
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i3
OS Windows 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook price, HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook specifications, HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook, HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook specifications, HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook, HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 PC, HP ProBook Fortis 14 G10 PC, HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 PC, HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 PC, HP 320 FHD Webcam, HP 325 FHD Webcam, HP
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OpenSea NFT Marketplace Acquires Crypto Lending Platform and Wallet Provider Dharma Labs

Related Stories

    HP Fortis Chromebooks, Windows Laptops With Rugged Builds Launched
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
    Follow Us
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
    2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
    3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
    4. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
    5. From This Is Us to Return to Hogwarts: What to Watch in January on OTT
    6. Gehraiyaan Trailer Release Date, Time Announced
    7. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
    8. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
    9. Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch Set for January 26
    10. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
    #Latest Stories
    1. Snapchat Limits Friend Suggestions for Teen Accounts, Reveals Measures to Combat Drug Spread
    2. HP Fortis Chromebooks, Windows Laptops With Rugged Builds Launched
    3. OpenSea NFT Marketplace Acquires Crypto Lending Platform and Wallet Provider Dharma Labs
    4. Cryptocurrency Fraud Dupes Bengaluru Man of Over Rs. 2 Crore, Police Initiates Inquiry: Report
    5. Realme Q3s Reportedly Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
    6. PUBG: New State February Update to Bring Graphics Improvement in Troi Map; v0.9.23 Changes Detailed
    7. Nokia G21 Tipped to Launch in India in February, Said to Feature 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit
    8. Xbox Game Pass Upcoming Games Revealed: Rainbow Six Extraction, Death’s Door, Hitman Trilogy, More
    9. PlayStation-Maker Sony Faces Deep-Pocketed Rivals in War Over Gaming's Future as Microsoft Acquires Activision
    10. Kevin O'Leary Believes Bitcoin Mining Will See Boom in Institutional Investment in Coming Years
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com