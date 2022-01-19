HP Fortis range of Chromebooks and Windows laptops have been unveiled, meant for remote learning and featuring rugged builds. The range includes the HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook and Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook models based on Chrome OS. On the Windows laptops front, the lineup has the HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 PC, ProBook Fortis 14 G10 PC, Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 PC, and the Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 PC. The HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 and Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 are also available in a Windows 11 SE option to deliver a streamlined Windows 11 experience. Further, the PC maker has included the HP 320 FHD Webcam and HP 325 FHD Webcam in the range for easy virtual connectivity.

HP Fortis Chromebooks, laptops price, availability details

HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook price starts at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,000), whereas the full-fledged Windows based HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 PC carries a starting price of $369 (roughly Rs. 27,500) and the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 PC starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,700). All these models are currently available in the US.

Pricing details about the HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook, HP ProBook Fortis 14 G10 PC, and the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 PC are yet to be revealed. However, while the Chromebook model will be available in the US from June, the two Windows options will debut in April. The HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 and HP ProBook Fortis 11 G9 based on Windows 11 SE will also be available in April.

Moreover, the HP 320 FHD Webcam will be available in February at $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,000), whereas the HP 325 FHD Webcam will hit stores in March at 39 (roughly Rs. 2,900).

Details about the launch of the new HP devices in India are yet to be announced.

HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook, HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook specifications

The entire Fortis lineup is meant to work with tough handling and withstand drops. The machines include spill-resistant keyboards as well as reinforced power and USB Type-C ports. Further, HP claims that the chassis, keyboard, and display for the Fortis devices can be wiped down using commonly available household disinfecting and cleaning wipes. There is also a metal shield on the new offerings that are claimed to help protect the built-in battery from external damages that could be due to drops or tumbles.

As a distinction, the HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by Intel processors. The machine also has optional 4G LTE connectivity. It is equipped with an 88-degree wide-viewing angle HD webcam and dual microphones. The Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook also has a 180-degree lay-flat hinge.

The HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook, on the other hand, has the Snapdragon 7c chip and is aimed for enabling cloud-native mobile learning. It is claimed to be HP's thinnest and lightest Fortis device. The machine includes 4G LTE connectivity — alongside a USB-A and two USB Type-C ports, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Chromebook also comes with a microSD card slot.

HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9, ProBook Fortis 14 G10, Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9, Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 specifications

For Windows users, the HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 offers Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro Education, and Windows 11 SE options, alongside Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE connectivity. The HP ProBook Fortis 14 G10, on the other hand, comes with Windows 11 and Windows 11 Pro Education options and is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors. The laptop also has Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

HP ProBook Fortis 14 G9 comes in a range of Windows 11 versions

Photo Credit: HP

HP also has the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 and Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 models in the lineup with 360-degree hinge design and optional 5-megapixel webcams as well as rechargeable pen support.

The HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G9 comes with Intel processors and has Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro Education, and Windows 11 SE options. The laptop also includes Wi-Fi 6 and optional 4G LTE. However, the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G10 has the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processor options and runs on Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Pro Education. It also carries Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

HP 320 FHD Webcam, 325 FHD Webcam specifications

Alongside the new Chromebooks and laptops, HP has the 320 FHD Webcam and 325 FHD Webcam that both come with 66-degree wide-angle coverage. The webcams also have full-HD video support at 30fps frame rate. Further, HP has provided a USB-A connector and a 360-degree rotation for easy setup and enabling vary positioning. The webcam also has a removable lens cover.