HP at Computex 2019 announced a new range of Elite, Envy, and ZBook series of laptops. As part of the Envy range, HP announced the HP Envy 13, HP Envy x360 13, HP Envy x360 15 and the HP Envy 17 Wood Series laptops. In the ZBook range, HP announced the HP ZBook 15 G6 and HP ZBook 17 G6 laptops, and the Elite range sees the launch of the HP Elite x2 G4, HP EliteBook x360 1030 G4, HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6, and even the HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Desktop Mini. Finally, the US-based company also announced a new version of its VR Backpack.

HP Envy range

Starting with the Envy range, the new portfolio is expected to be available in fall 2019. HP says that the pricing will be shared closer to availability. The new HP Envy 13, HP Envy x360 13, HP Envy x360 15, and HP Envy 17 Wood series laptops are the world's first to be integrated with wood inlay, and come in three options - Nightfall Black with Natural Walnut, Ceramic White with White Birch, or Natural Silver with Pale Birch. Essentially an upgrade from the metal variants launched earlier, the new offerings are powered by the next-gen Intel Core processors or 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics. They come with Amazon Alexa support, modern standby, wake on voice, wake on fingerprint reader, HP Sure View, and HP Webcam Kill Switch solution as well. HP has experimented with novel materials before, integrating leather into its Spectre Folio laptop last year.

HP has also announced a new Uptown Tote, Backpack, and Convertible Backpack just for the HP Envy series. For additional connection to dual 4K monitors, network, and accessories, the HP Thunderbolt Dock G2 with HDMI Adapter has also been introduced that works across HP and other non-HP laptops through a single USB Type-C cable connection. The HP Envy Uptown Tote, Backpack and Convertible Backpack are expected to be available later this summer for $169.99-$179.99 (roughly Rs. 11,800 to Rs. 12,500). The HP Thunderbolt Dock G2 with HDMI Adapter is also expected to be available later this summer for a starting price of $249 (roughly Rs. 17,300).

HP Elite range

The Elite series has an array of product announcements, and HP says that the next-generation of HP's EliteBook PCs are designed with mobility kept at the forefront, while also integrating premium and enterprise secure experiences. It integrates HP Sure Sense to the new EliteBook and ZBook lineup for built-in malware protection. The company announced the HP Elite x2 G4 offers a sleek design and is touted to be the world's first business detachable with a leather keyboard folio. It comes with a dual camera privacy shutter, and a privacy screen as well. Specs include a 14-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) IPS anti-glare LED-backlit display, 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA Quadro M620 or Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8 GB DDR4 and 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The HP Elite x2 G4 is expected to be available in August for a starting price of $1,499 (roughly Rs. 104,000).

HP Elite x2 G4

There's also the EliteBook x360 1030 G4, and EliteBook x360 1040 G6 laptops. The company claims that the EliteBook x360 1040 G6 offers the world's longest battery life ( up to 24 hours) in a 14-inch business convertible. The EliteBook x360 1030 G4 is touted to be the world's smallest and lightest business convertible with connectivity options like Gigabit Class 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5. The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G4 and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6 are expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,449 (roughly Rs. 104,000).

The company also introduced the HP Rechargeable Active Pen G3 for the Elite x2 and full-line of HP Elite convertibles range. The HP Active Pen G3 is expected to be available later this summer for a starting price of $99 (roughly Rs. 6,800). It also announced the HP Mini-In-One 24, new HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Desktop Mini PC, HP EliteDisplay E223d and the HP EliteDisplay E273d docking monitors, and the HP USB-C Dock G5 and the HP USB-C/A Universal Dock G2 along with the new Elite series.

HP ZBook range

In the ZBook series, HP introduced the ZBook 15 G6 and ZBook 17 G6 laptops. These are targeted towards intensive usage scenarios for users like architects, designers, video editors, and VR creators. The laptops are powered by 9th Gen Intel Core and Xeon processors, paired with next-gen Nvidia Quadro RTX graphics that have also been revealed at Computex 2019. Both ZBooks offer tool-less expandability to upgrade memory and storage in seconds. The ZBook 17 G6 claims to feature the world's first 17-inch DCI-P3 display. The HP ZBook Mobile Workstations are expected to be available in July. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

HP ZBook Range and the VR Backpack

Apart from the specifications upgrade, the design of the new G6 models will be the same as the predecessor G5 series. Alongside, HP also launched HP Z1 Entry Tower G5, HP Z2 Mini G4, HP Z2 Small Form Factor G4, and HP Z2 Tower G4. The HP Z1 Desktop Entry Tower is expected to be available in July, and the HP Z2 Desktop portfolio is expected to be available in August.

HP VR Backpack G2

HP has also upgraded its VR Backpack lineup with the latest HP VR Backpack G2, that comes with 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. The new offering is said to offer 30 percent better performance and 25 percent faster graphics. You can slot this latest addition into a dock for use as a compact gaming PC. The Backpack is designed to offer a free-roam tetherless experience to address the needs of multi-user entertainment venues, architectural walk-throughs, and design simulations. The HP VR Backpack is expected to be available this summer for a starting price of $3,299 (roughly Rs. 229,700).