HP Envy 34-inch All-in-One (AiO) Desktop PC has been launched. The desktop features a 34-inch ultra-wide IPS display and is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The new desktop PC from HP is a successor to the Envy 32-inch AiO PC launched last year. The new PC offers support for Windows 11. The Envy 34-inch AiO comes with a 16-megapixel detachable and moveable webcam and an inbuilt 15W Qi wireless charger that can be used to charge phones and other compatible accessories.

HP Envy 34-inch All-in-One Desktop PC price, availability

The new HP Envy 34-inch AiO Desktop PC price starts at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,47,500). It will start shipping in October and will be up for purchase via the company's online store in the US. There's no word on the new desktop PC's India availability yet.

HP Envy 34-inch All-in-One Desktop PC specifications

HP Envy 34-inch AiO Desktop PC is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and the graphics are supported by up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. It comes with a 34-inch ultra-wide IPS display with 5K widescreen support and a resolution of 5,120x2,160 pixels. The 5K display features 500 nits of brightness and covers 98 percent of DCI-P3 colour spectrum. The new AiO desktop PC from HP features up to 128GB DDR4-2400 RAM, up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, two inbuilt Bang & Olufsen speakers, two M.2 SSD slots and also supports RAM upgrade with four RAM slots. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, six USB-A ports, one USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and HDMI output as well.

The PC comes with HP Palette, which the company says is a creative toolkit that includes concepts for sketching and drawing. The base of the PC has an inbuilt 15W Qi wireless charger. The wireless charging pads are built into the stand to enable the charging of smartphones and other accessories.

HP Envy 34-inch AiO is equipped with a camera and HP claims that it is the world's first AiO PC with a detachable, magnetic webcam that features an advanced 16-megapixel binning technology. The user can move the camera to different locations around the display.