HP Envy 15, HP Envy 13, HP Envy X360 13, HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create Laptops Launched in India

HP Envy 15 is powered by up to Intel 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 August 2020 14:34 IST
HP Envy 15, HP Envy 13, HP Envy X360 13, HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create Laptops Launched in India

HP Envy 15 comes in a Natural Silver colour option

Highlights
  • HP Envy 15 price in India starts from Rs. 1,19,999
  • HP Envy 13 is priced at Rs. 79,999
  • HP ZBook Studio price in India starts at Rs. 1,77,000

HP Envy 15, HP Envy 13, HP Envy x360 13, HP ZBook Studio, and HP ZBook Create laptops have been launched in India. The HP Envy 15, Envy 13, and Envy x360 13 are the latest entrants in the company's Envy lineup. They are powered by 10th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs and are geared towards the mainstream laptop market. The two HP ZBook models are mobile workstations that are geared towards more power consuming creative workflows. These models come with Intel Xeon processors and Nvidia Quadro RTX GPUs.

HP Envy lineup: Price in India

The HP Envy 15 comes at a starting price of Rs. 1,19,999. At this pricing, the configuration will include an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. The laptop is available for purchase from HP's website. The HP Envy 13 and the HP Envy x360 13 start at Rs. 79,999.

The HP ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create start at Rs. 1,77,000 and will be available from September 1.

HP Envy 15 specifications

The HP Envy 15 comes with a 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It features up to 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) AMOLED display with 400 nits peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Under the hood, the HP Envy 15 packs up to a 10th-gen Core i7-10750H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU with Max-Q design. You get 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB SSD for storage.

The audio is handled by two Bang & Olufsen speakers with HP Audio Boost 2.0. The HP Envy 15 is backed by an 83Wh battery and the connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 AX 201, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, a full-size HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack. The Envy 15 by HP measures 305x520mx69mm and the weight starts at 2.14kg.

HP Envy 13 specifications

The HP Envy 13 comes with up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics with 2GB VRAM. HP says it can deliver up to 19.5 hours of battery life. You get a full-HD display with 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.

HP Envy x360 13 specifications

This convertible laptop has 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors with Radeon Graphics. It can deliver up to 17.5 hours of battery life and comes with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

HP ZBook Studio, ZBook Create specifications

The two ZBook models come with 15.6-inch screen displays. They are powered by Intel Xeon processors and can be equipped with Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 or GeForce RTX 2080 graphics cards. HP says they can deliver up to 17.5 hours of battery life. They come with 150Hz roll-off bass and speakers custom-tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The ZBook Create and Studio come with Z Power Slider that gives the user control over performance and acoustics. The laptops have vapour cooling chamber and liquid crystal polymer that keeps the laptops cool. The HP ZBook Create and Studio are also compliant with MIL-STD 810G testing standards.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

HP Envy 15 (2020) Laptop



Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650
Weight 2.14 kg
