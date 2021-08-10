HP Envy 14 (2021) and HP Envy 15 (2021) laptops were launched in India on Tuesday. The new models come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and are upgradable to Windows 11 (currently running on Windows 10 Home). Both HP Envy 14 (2021) and HP Envy 15 (2021) also include an all-new cooling system that uses Infrared (IR) thermal sensor, thin-blade fans, and heat pipes to maintain an optimal temperature. HP claimed that both new laptops are rated to deliver up to 16.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. In addition to the new Envy 14 and Envy 15 models, HP announced the launch of its native community of creators called the HP Creators' Garage. It has more than 200 pieces of curated content and members including digital creator Be YouNick, author Alicia Souza, Youtuber Sejal Kumar, and graphic designer Aniruddh Mehta.

HP Envy 14 (2021), HP Envy 15 (2021) price in India, availability

HP Envy 14 (2021) price in India starts at Rs. 1,04,999, while HP Envy 15 (2021) carries a starting price tag of Rs. 1,54,999. Both laptops come in a Natural Silver colour option and are available for purchase through HP World Stores and HP online portal as well as large retail outlets such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and multi-brand stores. The devices will also go on sale through leading e-commerce sites including Amazon and Flipkart.

In terms of launch offers, customers purchasing the new Envy 14 and Envy 15 models are entitled to receive a complimentary one-month credit worth up to Rs. 4,230 for purchasing Adobe's creativity and productivity software. There is also an exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,000 for customers exchanging their old HP laptops with the new models.

HP Envy 14 (2021) was unveiled at CES 2021 in January. It is available in the US with a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs. 74,300). The model brought to India in August is the HP Envy 14-eb0021TX.

HP Envy 14 (2021) specifications

The new HP Envy 14 (2021) features a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with up to 400 nits brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The display also includes an anti-glare coating on top. Under the hood, the HP laptop has up to an 11th-generation (Tiger Lake) Intel Core i7 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM as well as 1TB PCIe NVMe TLC SSD storage. The internals are paired with the proprietary IR thermal sensor-backed cooling system and HP Dynamic Power technology. The latter is claimed to optimally allocate power between the CPU and GPU.

HP has provided a full-size backlit keyboard on the Envy (2021) that is available along with a touchpad that supports multi-touch gestures. The laptop also includes an HD (720p) webcam with a physical shutter and two microphones. Users can access dedicated buttons on the keyboard to control the webcam shutter or switch on (or off) the inbuilt microphones. Further, there is an artificial intelligence (AI)-backed Noise Removal feature that is claimed to block out background noise when users are recording videos or participating in virtual meetings.

Connectivity options on HP Envy 14 (2021) include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-A (along with HP Sleep and Charge support), an HDMI 2.0, and a headphone/ microphone combo. The laptop also includes a microSD card reader and a fingerprint reader. Additionally, there are dual speakers with audio backed by Bang & Olufsen.

The laptop packs a four-cell 63.3Whr lithium-ion battery that is rated to deliver a normal usage of 16.5 hours. It measures 313.1x224x17.9mm and weighs 1.49 kilograms.

HP Envy 15 (2021) specifications

HP Envy 15 (2021) comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) WLED-backlit IPS display that has 400 nits of brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The laptop is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce GN 20 E3 graphics and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. There is also up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 storage.

HP Envy 15 (2021) comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display

Photo Credit: HP India

HP has provided a full-size island-style backlit keyboard along with a multi-touch supporting touchpad. The keyboard has dedicated controls for the webcam shutter and muting the inbuilt microphones — just like the Envy 14 (2021).

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, two Thunderbolt 3, two USB Type-C, two USB Type-A (one with HP Sleep and Charge support), a headphone/ microphone combo, and an HDMI 2.0 port.

HP Envy 15 (2021) packs a six-cell 83Whr lithium-ion battery that supports fast charging. Lastly, it measures 357.9x236.8x18.45mm and weighs 2.148 kilograms.