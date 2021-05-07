Technology News
  • HP EliteOne 800 G8 Launched as World’s First Commercial AIO PC With AI Based Noise Reduction

HP EliteOne 800 G8 Launched as World’s First Commercial AIO PC With AI-Based Noise Reduction

HP also launched three new HP EliteDesk 800 G8 business PCs.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 May 2021 13:24 IST
Photo Credit: HP Inc.

HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO will be available in May in select countries

Highlights
  • HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO has an optional pop-up camera
  • It is powered by a 11th generation Intel Core processor
  • HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO gets the company's Dynamic Voice Leveling

HP EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One (AIO) PC was launched on Thursday. The AIO PC is aimed at people who work in hybrid work environments. The PC has an integrated pop-up camera, and is powered by a 11th generation Intel Core processor. As per the company, this is the first HP PC that can filter over 350 million types of voices and noises, world's first commercial AIO PC with AI-based noise reduction, and the world's first commercial AIO PC with presence awareness that helps keep data secure. The company also announced commercial desktop PCs.

HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO price, availability

HP hasn't revealed the pricing as of now but it has given some details about the availability. The company says that HP EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One PC is expected to be available in select countries later this month. Other commercial desktop PCs, which include HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Desktop Mini Business PC, HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Small Form Factor Business PC, and HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Tower Business PC, are expected to be available in select countries in May.

HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO specifications

The HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO looks like the recently-launched M1 iMac models. The PC is aimed at people working from their homes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will be available with a 23.8-inch or 27-inch display options with an integrated pop-up camera. Under the hood, the PC comes equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core processor. The AIO supports up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and 6TB of SSD storage (via Digital Trends).

There is an optional dual-facing 5-megapixel camera with intelligent face tracking to follow user movement. It also has auto scene detection for optimal quality during video calling. The HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO has Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers in the chin. Additionally, the AIO has AI-based noise reduction filters “not only outbound noise, but inbound noise as well”. As mentioned, HP claims that it is the first HP PC with this enhanced experience and can filter over 350 million types of voices and noises.

For this, the HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO uses HP Dynamic Voice Leveling technology that automatically adjusts the volume on voice to maintain consistent volume irrespective of whether the user is near or far from the microphone.

Furthemore, the HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO comes with HP Run Quiet Design that is said to finely tune the fans for quiet and cool operation. On the software front, it also has HP Manageability Integration Kit that helps shorten the amount of time needed to set up PCs, HP Patch Assistant which enables automation of software updates based on a schedule set by IT. It also comes with HP security suite to keep user data safe and secure.

As mentioned, HP also launched business PCs, which include HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Desktop Mini Business PC, HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Small Form Factor Business PC, and the HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Tower Business PC.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO, HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO Specifications, HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Desktop Mini, HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Small Form Factor PC, HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Tower PC
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
