Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP EliteDesk 805 G8, HP ProDesk 405 G8 PCs With AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 Processors Announced at Computex 2021

HP EliteDesk 805 G8, HP ProDesk 405 G8 PCs With AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 Processors Announced at Computex 2021

HP EliteDesk 805 G8 series includes HP EliteDesk 805 G8 desktop mini-PC, EliteDesk 805 G8 small form factor PC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 June 2021 14:30 IST
HP EliteDesk 805 G8, HP ProDesk 405 G8 PCs With AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 Processors Announced at Computex 2021

HP says the new EliteDesk and ProDesk PCs will be made available in August

Highlights
  • New HP desktops are also supporting multi-display setups
  • HP EliteDesk, ProDesk PCs are made of ocean-bound plastics
  • EliteDesk 805 G8 small form factor PC has two bays

HP Elite and Pro desktop PCs have been announced at Computex 2021. The lineup includes HP EliteDesk 805 G8 series PCs and HP ProDesk 405 G8 series PCs. The two new desktop series are powered by Windows 10 Pro and are powered by the newly launched AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 desktop processors. These desktops reportedly also support multi-display setups and are equipped with Wolf Security for Business for better defence and privacy. Additionally, the new HP PCs are made of ocean-bound plastics and are Energy Star certified.

HP EliteDesk 805 G8 series includes the HP EliteDesk 805 G8 desktop mini PC, EliteDesk 805 G8 small form factor PC. HP ProDesk 405 G8 series includes the HP ProDesk 405 G8 desktop mini PC, and HP ProDesk 405 G8 small form factor PC.

XDA Developers reports that EliteDesk 805 G8 Desktop Mini PC can be mounted behind a monitor, especially the Mini-in-One 24 display that is built keeping this in mind. HP claims that this model is the smallest and most powerful AMD-powered business PC. In comparison, the EliteDesk 805 G8 small form factor PC is a little bigger in size, has two bays, two half-height slots, three M.2 slots, and 11 USB ports. HP will likely offer a lot of expandability options and configurations.

HP ProDesk 405 G8 SFF model is touted to the “world's most configurable AMD-powered business small form factor desktop.” HP hasn't detailed exact information on availability of any of the devices announced at Computex. The report suggests that the HP EliteDesk 805 G8 desktop mini-PC, EliteDesk 805 G8 small form factor PC, HP ProDesk 405 G8 desktop mini-PC, and HP ProDesk 405 G8 small form factor PC will be available sometime in August this year. Pricing information of the two PC series are also not known as of yet.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP ProDesk 405 G8, HP EliteDesk 805 G8, HP, Computex 2021
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition With ‘Bezel-Less’ Design, 20W Speakers Launched in India
HP EliteDesk 805 G8, HP ProDesk 405 G8 PCs With AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 Processors Announced at Computex 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  2. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  3. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
  4. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design Teased, Key Specifications Leak via Amazon Quiz
  6. Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool
  7. Poco X3 GT May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  8. Microsoft President Says George Orwell's '1984' Could Become Reality by 2024
  9. Twitter Reportedly Working on Three Labels to Tackle Misinformation Spread
  10. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. iPad Models May Come With OLED Displays Starting 2022: Report
  3. Joe Biden Urged by Cruise to Back Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Boost in US
  4. Uber Sees Gradual Return of US Drivers, Modest Decrease in Wait Times Post Pandemic
  5. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  6. Tencent Sued Over 'Inappropriate' Content in Honor of Kings Game
  7. Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Could Be Rebranded as Poco Pop Buds or Redmi Buds 3 Pro in Global Markets
  8. 98-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil Found in Australia, Scientists Say Could Be New Species
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design Teased, Key Specifications Surface Online via Amazon Quiz
  10. EU Set to Unveil Plans for Bloc-Wide Digital Wallet: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com