CES 2022: HP EliteBook 1000 G9 Series, Elite Dragonfly G3 Laptops; Omen 45L, Victus 15L Desktops Announced

HP also announced a bunch of curved monitors for productivity and gaming.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 5 January 2022 15:04 IST
Photo Credit: HP

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 weighs less than 1kg

Highlights
  • HP EliteBook x360 is a slim and light laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPUs
  • The Omen 45L gaming desktop features HP’s Cryo Chamber cooling system
  • HP Omen 27u monitor supports 4K 120Hz gaming via latest consoles

HP has announced a slew of new desktops and laptops at CES 2022, catering to productivity users and gamers. The new PCs are mostly based on Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs but there are AMD flavours on offer too. On the business and productivity side, HP has announced the new EliteBook 1000 G9 series, 800 G9 series, Elite Dragonfly G3, and ProBook 400 G9 series of laptops. It also announced the E24m, E27m, and E34m video conferencing monitors with inbuilt webcams, along with a new Envy desktop PC, the Z2 Mini G9 workstation, and curved displays. For gamers, HP announced the Omen 45L, Omen 25L, and Victus 15L gaming desktops as well as HP Omen 27u 4K gaming monitor.

HP EliteBook 1000 G9 series, 800 G9 series monitors price, availability

The new HP EliteBook 1000 G9 series includes the EliteBook x360 1040 G9 and EliteBook 1040 G9, while the 800 G9 series includes HP EliteBook x360 830 G9, HP EliteBook 830 G9, HP EliteBook 840 G9, and HP EliteBook 860 G9. All of these are expected to be available in March and pricing will be announced closer to launch. HP's video conferencing monitors which include the E24m, E27m, and E34m, will be available in early January at a starting price of $399 (roughly Rs. 29,700). The HP Z34c G3 and Z40c G3 curved displays will also be available starting this month with an expected price of $949 (roughly Rs. 70,700) and $1,500 (roughy Rs. 1,11,800), respectively.

hp ces 2022 annoucnements Envy desktop gadgets360 ww

The HP Envy desktop offers tool-less upgradability and easy access to ports
Photo Credit: HP

 

HP EliteBook series, Elite series, Envy desktop, monitors specifications

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 weighs under a kilogram and features a 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It's available in Slate Blue or Natural Silver and is powered by Intel's 12th Gen CPUs. The laptop also features Bang & Olufsen speakers, intelligent charging, and HP Wolf Security for Business pack to help safeguard against hackers and malware.

The new HP EliteBook x360 1040 G9 and EliteBook 1040 G9 are thin and light laptops designed for business professionals on the move. The main difference between the two is that the x360 model is a convertible laptop, whereas the other one has a standard clamshell design. Both feature 16:10 aspect ratio along with an enhanced audio and camera tuning for a better video conferencing experience, thanks to HP Presence. The HP EliteBook 800 G9 series laptops are said to have a redesigned slim chassis with a 16:10 aspect ratio display and a larger trackpad. It also gets the HP Presence feature from the 1000 series, Bang & Olufsen audio, and optional 5G connectivity.

The HP Envy Desktop PC features one-touch, tool-less upgradeability, and top-mounted ports for easier access. The desktop can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9 12th Gen CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

hp ces 2022 annoucnements omen 45L desktop gadgets360 ww

The HP Omen 45L is HP's flagship gaming desktop

 

HP Omen 45L, Omen 25L, Victus 15L, Omen 27u price, availability

HP Omen 45L will be available starting January 5 at a starting price of $1,900 (roughly Rs. 1,41,600). HP Omen 25L will be available in spring, while HP Victus 15L will be available in February and pricing for both will be known closer to launch. The HP Omen 27u 4K gaming monitor is expected in spring and is priced at $700 (roughly Rs. 52,200).

HP Omen 45L, Omen 25L, Victus 15L, Omen 27u monitor specifications

The main highlight of the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop is its patented cooling system called Omen Cryo Chamber. It's a separate compartment placed above the main tower interior and houses up to a 360mm AiO liquid cooler, which promises lower temperatures of up to six degrees on full load, compared to the same system without it. Other features include up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 or an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to two 2TB WD Black NVMe SSDs. You can also choose between Intel or AMD CPUs, which includes up to an Intel Core i9-12900K or an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. The desktop also incudes up to an 800W power supply and features seven 120mm RGB fans.

HP Omen 25L features a smaller chassis and is designed to be easily upgradable. This desktop lacks the Omen Cryo Chamber and the maximum spec for the CPU and GPU is a bit lower than the 45L model, but it's still very powerful nonetheless. The Victus 15L is the first desktop in the Victus lineup and features a less aggressive design and size. It does support powerful components such as support for up to a Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti and Intel Core i7 CPUs.

hp ces 2022 annoucnements omen 27u desktop gadgets360 ww

The HP Omen 27u is a 4K gaming monitor with an HDMI 2.1 port

 

The new HP Omen 27u is the first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor in the lineup, which means it can support high refresh rate gaming offered by the latest consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X. It's an IPS panel with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, 8-bit colour, and up to 450 nits of brightness.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: CES, CES 2022, HP, HP EliteBook, HP Envy, HP Omen, HP Victus
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
