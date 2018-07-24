HP Launches New Range of 'Elite' Business Laptops, AIOs in India

Global PC and printing major HP on Tuesday unveiled a new lineup of its Elite series of notebooks and AIO desktops in India that includes the world's smallest business convertible and detachable for a secure modern workplace. The HP Elite 1000 devices include a full suite of solutions, including the HP Endpoint Security Controller, HP Sure Start Gen4 and HP Sure Run, the company said.

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 is priced starting Rs. 1,49,900, while the HP Elite x2 1013 G3 is available for a starting price of Rs. 1,79,900. The HP EliteBook 1050 G1 is expected to be available in July at a starting price of Rs. 1,59,900, while the HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 is expected to make its way to India between August to September starting Rs. 1,73,645.

"From the first stage of design through final delivery, we build a symbiotic relationship between digital life and security, continually delivering the most secure business devices on the market and making life safer for everyone, everywhere," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 is the first device to feature optional HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging. This option stores the software system image in embedded memory, ensuring data recovery even if the hard drive is wiped and no network connection is available. Touted as the world's smallest business convertible, HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 is just 15.8 mm thin with up to 18 hours of battery life.

On the other hand, the HP Elite x2 1013 G3 now fits a 13-inch display into a 12-inch chassis, making it the world's smallest business detachable, according to HP. Meant for the mobile professional, this hybrid is said to be the world's first detachable and tablet with an integrated privacy screen and Intel Quad Core vPro processors.

HP EliteBook 1050 G1 comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and up to 4TB of SSD storage, the company said in a statement. Along with the optional HP privacy camera to protect the webcam against malicious surveillance, the device has up to 16 hours of battery life. HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 is the world's first business class 34-inch curved AiO with discrete graphics and a flexible design, the company claims.