HP has announced nine new laptops as part of its EliteBook series and two new laptops in its ZBook series. They include the HP EliteBook 800 G7, 805 G7, HP EliteBook x360, and ZBook series, and are spread over the next three months for release. The laptops come in both AMD and Intel processor options and various display sizes and battery life. The laptops come in thin and light designs.

HP EliteBook, ZBook series: Price

The HP EliteBook 800 G7 series includes the HP EliteBook 830 G7, HP EliteBook 840 G7, and HP EliteBook 850 G7. These laptops will be available in June and will start at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000). Next is the HP EliteBook 805 G7 series that includes the HP EliteBook 835 G7, HP EliteBook 845 G7, and HP EliteBook 855 G7. These laptops will go on sale starting August this year and pricing will be revealed closer to the sale date. Finally, the HP EliteBook x360 series includes the HP EliteBook x360 830 G7, HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7, and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7. These will be available from July and pricing starts at $1,419 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) for the HP EliteBook x360 830 G7. Pricing for the other two will be revealed closer to the sale date.

On the other hand, the ZBook series includes the ZBook Firefly 14 G7 and the ZBook Firefly 15 G7. Both of them are expected to go on sale in August with a starting price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 83,100).

HP EliteBook, ZBook series: Specifications and features

All the HP EliteBook models come with 5G or Gigabit Class 4G LTE to stay connected at all times. They have a wide-angle camera with an 88-degree field of view for a better video conferencing experience. The edges are tapered making it easier to open the laptops.

HP EliteBook 800 G7 series laptops are powered by up to 10th gen six-core Intel Core vPro processors and are available in 13.3-inch, 14-inch, and 15.6-inch screen sizes. The laptops also claim long batter life, and the HP EliteBook 830 G7 in particular can get up to 23 hours and 15 minutes of battery life.

The HP EliteBook 805 G7 series laptops are powered by the AMD Ryzen PRO processors along with Radeon VEGA graphics. The HP EliteBook 835 G7 getting up to 24 hours of battery life.

Finally, the HP EliteBook x360 series includes the HP EliteBook x360 830 G7, HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7, and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7. The HP EliteBook x360 830 G7 is a mainstream convertible business laptop while the other two are premium laptops. The HP EliteBook x360 830 G7 comes with 4x4 LTE antennas and a 360-degree hinge. The EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and EliteBook x360 1040 G7 are also convertibles and boast of 89% screen-to-body ratio. The EliteBook x360 1040 G7 in particular gets up to 29 hours of battery life. All three are powered by 10th gen six-core Intel Core vPro processors.

The ZBook Firefly 14 G7 and ZBook Firefly 15 G7 are powered by up to 10th gen six-core Intel Core processors, Nvidia Quadro P520 graphics, and 4GB RAM. They come with HDR 400 4K UHD displays with 500nits brightness. They also have an option for 4G gigabit LTE (4x4) to stay connected on the go.

These laptops boast of up to 17 hours of battery life and MIL-STD 810G durability.