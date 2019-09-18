To push work and life boundaries for mobile business professionals, HP on Tuesday introduced the HP Elite Dragonfly laptop, an ultra-light premium convertible notebook weighing under one-kilogram, along with premium displays and accessories for home and office.

Equipped with up to 16GB RAM and solid-state storage (SSD) of up to 2TB, the 13-inch Elite Dragonfly notebook will be available from October 25 starting at $1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,10,400).

It is likely to hit the Indian market sometime in November and the local price is yet to be announced.

The HP Elite Dragonfly offers up to 24.5-hour battery life with latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The optional gigabit-class 4G LTE allows workers to connect and collaborate from almost anywhere as the world's first business convertible with a 4x4 LTE antenna.

HP Elite Dragonfly is also the world's first business convertible with pre-installed personal well-being software called HP "Workwell", the company claims. The laptop houses 8th Gen Intel Core vPro processor.

"Delivering the world's lightest compact business convertible and beautiful-curved displays, HP is reimagining how technology empowers today's workforce," Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc, told reporters here.

The world's lightest compact business convertible device features the world's highest screen-to-body ratio in a 13-inch business convertible -- at almost 86 percent - HP claims.

"We designed the HP Elite Dragonfly to lift the burden of movement for today's mobile workers and to enable them to unleash their potential wherever they are, whenever they want," said Vinay Awasthi, Vice President and General Manager, Personal Systems, Asia Pacific and Japan, HP Inc.

It comes with a redesigned quiet and back-lit keyboard and glass touchpad for a premium feel and a smooth working experience.

"The HP Elite Dragonfly is an exceptional example of how HP and Intel are driving innovation through the Project Athena programme," said Chris Walker, Corporate Vice President, Mobile Computing Platforms, Intel.

Wi-Fi 6 offers up to three times faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5 for higher performance in high-density environments.

HP "Sure Sense" technology in the device defends against malware attacks on mobile workers using the power of artificial intelligence.

In addition to HP Elite Dragonfly, the company also announced two curved monitors.

HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor is expected to be available on November 4 for $949 and HP E344c Curved Monitor is expected to be available on October 7 for $599.

HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor delivers a one-of-a-kind experience with its massive, seamless 43.4-inch curved display, equivalent of dual 24-inch diagonal displays. It features HP Device Bridge, a new technology that allows users to seamlessly and simultaneously control two PCs. Users can view, copy, and paste between devices with a single keyboard and mouse. HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor also features a privacy pop-up webcam and embedded mic.

HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor

The second curved monitor HP E344c Curved Monitor offers an immersive, ultra-thin 34-inch diagonal curved display. It features three-way ergonomics with tilt, swivel, and height adjustment up to 150mm.