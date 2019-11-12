HP on Tuesday introduced the HP Elite Dragonfly, a sub-one-kilogram ultralight premium PC, in India for Rs. 1,49,990. To be available from December 1, the 13-inch business convertible can offer up to 24.5-hours battery life, HP said. At almost 86 percent, the device features high screen-to-body ratio and instantly transforms from tablet to PC. The device is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core vPro processor.

"The new HP Elite Dragonfly is designed for the modern workforce that will empower professionals to be free to work in their own way and unlock their potential to succeed in the new digital economy," said Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, in a statement.

Featuring the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, HP Elite Dragonfly comes with with a 4x4 LTE antenna and a pre-installed personal wellbeing software, HP WorkWell that coaches users to take breaks and exercise while providing productivity tips.

"Indian workforce is extremely mobile and needs computing devices that are light, durable, always connected and secure," added Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.

"We designed the HP Elite Dragonfly to enable today's mobile workers to unleash their potential wherever they are, whenever they want," said Bedi.

HP E344c Curved Monitor

In addition to the Elite Dragonfly, HP also announced the HP E344c Curved Monitor that offers an immersive, ultra-thin 34-inch diagonal curved display. Available at a starting price of Rs. 67,000, HP E344c Curved Monitor features WQHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio - the same screen space of multiple displays, without the bezel breaks.