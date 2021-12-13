Technology News
HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Printer Unveiled in India: Price, Features

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 price in India is set at Rs. 9,499.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 December 2021 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 sports an LCD display

Highlights
  • New HP printer has a 60-sheet input tray
  • HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 comes with 1-year warranty
  • HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 has 64MB of memory

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 has been unveiled in India. The new HP printer offers print, copy, and scanning functions and comes with several connectivity options including USB and Wi-Fi. The new HP printer carries two full cartridge sets which are said to print 2,600 mono pages and 1,400 colour pages. HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 printer is said to be ideal for home and office use and it is compatible with HP Smart app. It integrates with Apple AirPrint, Chrome OS, and Mopria Print Service as well.

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 price in India, availability

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 is available at an introductory launch price of Rs. 9,499 on the official website of HP. The device is also listed on Amazon for Rs. 8,999. The printer comes in a single White colour option.

Additionally, HP is offering a one-year limited hardware warranty for the product.

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 features, specifications

The wireless HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 printer features an LCD display and boasts of a print speed of up to 7.5 pages per minute (monochrome) and 5.5 pages per minute (colour), as per the company.

The printer offers high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity and inbuilt Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n. The printer lacks support for storage devices. A4, B5, A6, and DL envelop are the media sizes supported by the device. Plain paper, photo paper, brochure paper, envelopes, and other specialty inkjet papers can be used on the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 printer.

The control panel has seven buttons — power, cancel job, resume, info, wireless, colour copy, and black and white copy. It also houses five LED indicator lights including power, ink level, Wi-Fi, resume, and info. The processor offers 180MHz speed.

It works based on the HP Thermal Inkjet print technology, which uses thermal energy or electricity to heat ink and applies it to a medium. As mentioned, the new HP printer comes with two full cartridge sets which can print 2,600 black and 1,400 colour pages. As per ISO standards, it will cost Rs. 0.38 per page for black and white printing and Rs. 0.67 for colour printing to the consumer, as specified by the company.

The scanning is carried out by the printer with the contact image sensor (CIS) technology. Scan size formats supported include JPEG, TIFF, PDF, BMP, and PNG.

The printer is compatible with Windows 10, Windows 7, macOS v10.14 Mojave, macOS v10.15 Catalina, macOS v11 Big Sur, and Chrome OS.

As mentioned, users can download the HP Smart app to print, scan, and share files with HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826. It can be connected to Wi-Fi to help share the inkjet printer across all your devices.

The printer offers a maximum input capacity of up to 60 sheets while the maximum envelop input capacity is up to five envelops. The printer packs a 60-sheet paper handling input tray. The machine uses dye-based ink for colour copies, while pigment-based ink is used for black copies.

The new HP printer has 64MB of memory and it can be integrated with Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print Service, Chrome OS, and HP Smart app for easy connectivity.

HP PCL 3 GUI, HP PCLm (HP Apps/UPD), and URF (AirPrint) are the print languages used by HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826. The printer measures 424x410x245mm without a stand and weighs 3.42kg.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Price in India, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Specifications, HP
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vi Ties Up With Hungama Music to Offer Free Access to Songs, Music Videos to Prepaid, Postpaid Users
Xiaomi 12 Ultra 3D Concept Renders Show Striking New Camera Design, Likely to Feature Quad Rear Cameras
Comment
