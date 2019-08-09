HP on Friday introduced a new Chromebook model in India at a starting price of Rs. 44,990. Called the HP Chromebook x360, the Chrome OS laptop comes with Android app support via the Google Play Store. The laptop will be available to purchase through HP World Stores in 28 cities in India, the HP Online Store, as well as e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart. The company is also bundling a 1-year subscription to the Google One cloud service with 1 year of complimentary 100GB Google Drive storage and unlimited Google Photos storage.

With the HP Chromebook x360, buyers will also get a 2GB of 4G data every day from Jio for one year with the JioFi device priced at Rs. 999, along with premium subscription to Jio Android apps. Buyers will also get a Meritnation education package worth Rs. 35,000. The laptop is available in Ceramic White and Cloud Blue colour variants.

"We are excited to introduce the HP Chromebook x360 in India to help modern consumers unlock new ways to create, collaborate and consume with the features and functionalities of Chrome OS and Android apps," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, personal systems, HP India.

The Chromebook x360 has four modes -- laptop, tablet, stand and tent -- is powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U processor. It features a 14-inch diagonal FHD (1920x1080 pixels) multi-touch IPS display, 'micro-edge' 7.5mm ultra-thin bezel and custom tuned Bang & Olufsen B&O Play dual speakers.

There is a HD True VisionHD Camera for the webcam. In terms of connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, 1 USB 3.1 HP Sleep and Charge port, 1 headphone/ microphone combo, and 1 multi-format SD media card reader. In addition, the laptop comes with up to 64GB of SSD storage, up to 8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, and a 3-cell 60Whr battery life to handle working, playing, creating, or binge watching. It also features a full-size backlit keyboard, and weighs 1.68kg.