HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) price starts at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 48,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 April 2021 17:06 IST
Photo Credit: Best Buy

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) continues to carry a convertible form factor

Highlights
  • HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) comes with touchscreen support
  • The Chromebook features a full-HD display
  • HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) is said to be available starting this month

HP Chromebook x360 14c has been updated with 11th-generation Intel Core processors. The new laptop continues to offer a convertible form factor that featured on previous Chromebook x360 versions. The Chromebook x360 14c (2021) also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and includes a fast charging technology that is claimed to offer 0 to 50 percent charge in about 45 minutes. The convertible Chromebook also includes a fingerprint reader and a backlit keyboard. The Chromebook x360 14c (2021) is aimed at students and workers connected to the Internet for their homes.

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) price

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) price starts at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 48,600). The Chromebook is currently listed on Best Buy as ‘coming soon', and is said to go on sale in the US through Best Buy and the HP.com starting this month, as reported by CNET. Its availability in other markets have not been announced yet.

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) specifications

The HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) runs on Chrome OS and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED display with multitouch support. The display also has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and its hinge allows you to transform the Chromebook into a tablet. The laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor clocked at 4.1GHz, along with 8GB of RAM. There is also 128GB of SSD storage.

Connectivity options include a USB 2.0 port and two USB Type-C ports, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. There is also a headphone/ microphone jack and a microSD card slot.

The HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) has a touchpad with multitouch gesture support. There is also a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. Additionally, the Chromebook x360 14c carries support for a stylus pen and has a backlit keyboard.

hp chromebook x360 14c 2021 front image HP Chromebook x360 14c 2021 HP Chromebook x360 14c

HP Chromebook x360 14c 2021 comes with a backlit keyboard
Photo Credit: Best Buy

 

HP has provided a 3-cell, 58Wh lithium-ion polymer battery that supports 45W charging over USB Type-C. The Chromebook comes with dual speakers backed by Bang & Olufsen. The HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) measures 321.56x205.74x17.78mm and weighs 1.66kg.

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) Laptop

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Chrome OS
SSD 128GB
Weight 1.66 kg
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
