HP Chromebook x360 14a With AMD Processor, 12.5 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 October 2021 12:29 IST
HP Chromebook x360 14a is offered in Ceramic White, Forest Teal, and Mineral Silver colour options

Highlights
  • HP Chromebook x360 14a sports a 14-inch HD touchscreen
  • Its AMD 3015Ce processor is paired with 4GB of RAM
  • HP Chromebook x360 14a is aimed at students aged 4-15 years

HP Chromebook x360 14a has been launched in India. This Chromebook is the first AMD-powered Chromebook from HP and is touted to "cater to the needs of students." It sports a 14-inch HD touchscreen with 250 nits of maximum brightness. HP Chromebook x360 14a is powered by an AMD 3015Ce processor with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM and has 64GB of eMMC onboard storage. HP Chromebook x360 14a offers up to 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

HP Chromebook x360 14a price in India, availability

The new HP Chromebook x360 14a is priced at Rs. 32,999. The HP Chromebook is available to purchase via Amazon for Rs. 31,490. It is offered in Ceramic White, Forest Teal, and Mineral Silver colour options.

HP Chromebook x360 14a specifications, features

The latest Chromebook from HP is aimed at students aged between 4 to 15 years old. It runs Chrome OS and sports a 14-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) touch screen with 250 nits of peak brightness and 45 percent NTSC coverage. Under the hood, HP Chromebook x360 14a is powered by an AMD 3015Ce processor with AMD Radeon integrated graphics and 4GB of RAM. The 64GB of eMMC onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Users will also get 100GB of cloud storage free for a year.

For video calls, it gets a 720p HD wide-vision webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones. For audio, it has dual speakers. The 47Whr battery on HP Chromebook x360 14a can last for up to 12.5 hours on a single charge — charged through a 45W USB Type C port. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type- A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. HP Chromebook x360 14a measures 326x220x18mm and weighs 1.49 kilograms.

HP Chromebook x360 14a Laptop

HP Chromebook x360 14a Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
Weight 1.49 kg
Satvik Khare
