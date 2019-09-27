Technology News
HP Chromebook x360 12b, HP Chromebook x360 14b USI-Compatible Laptops Launched

These are the first laptops from HP to conform to the USI stylus standards.

By | Updated: 27 September 2019 16:26 IST
HP Chromebook x360 12b, HP Chromebook x360 14b USI-Compatible Laptops Launched

HP Chromebook x360 12b offers 12 hours of battery life

Highlights
  • HP Rechargeable USI Pen is priced at $69.99
  • HP Chromebook x360 14b offers 10 hours of battery life
  • The laptops are powered by Intel Celeron CPU or a Pentium CPU

HP has launched two new Chromebooks – x360 12b and x360 14b. The two Chromebooks are the first from the company to be USI-compatible, which means they conform to the guidelines of Universal Stylus Initiative standard to build cross device stylus support. Synonymous to the x360 range, the new Chromebooks come with a 360-degree hinge to allow users to fold their laptops completely to use the display in a tablet-like format, or in tent-mode, and just lay it flat on the table.

The Chromebook x360 12b is priced at $359 (roughly Rs. 25,300) and the Chromebook x360 14b is priced at $379 (roughly Rs. 26,700). The HP Rechargeable USI Pen will be sold separately with a price tag of $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,000). The laptops will be available from this month on HP.com and select retailers. The HP Rechargeable USI Pen will be made available sometime in November.

Both the Chromebook x360 12b and Chromebook x360 14b will be powered by the Celeron N4000 CPU or a Pentium quad-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. The Chromebooks offer a slim design form, a metal and backlit keyboard deck, and a fan-less architecture. Ports include USB Type-A, USB Type-C, microSD card slots.

As for the displays, the HP Chromebook x360 12b sports a 12-inch HD+ display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, touchscreen support and USI-standard compatibility. This means that any USI-compatible stylus will work on the screen of the new HP Chromebooks. Furthermore, the HP Rechargeable USI Pen (sold separately) will also work on all USI-compatible displays. There's a built magnetic pen dock on the new Chromebooks for storing the stylus if required. The HP x360 14b, on the other hand, comes with a 14-inch HD or full-HD screen.

The 12-inch model is rated to offer up to 12 hours of battery life, while the 14-inch model comes down to a modest 10 hours of battery life. Both laptops offer Google Play support, and one year of free Google One subscription. These new products were first reported by Android Police.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP Chromebook x360 12b, HP Chromebook x360 12b Price, HP Chromebook x360 12b Specifications, HP Chromebook x360 14b, HP Chromebook x360 14b Price, HP Chromebook x360 14b Specifications, HP, HP Chromebook x360
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Honor Smartphones
Comment
 
 

