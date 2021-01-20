HP has added five new Chromebook models to its Education Edition portfolio, that comprises laptops specially designed for students. The new models are HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE, HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE, HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE, HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE, and HP Chromebook 14 G7. Under the hood, these laptops are equipped with either MediaTek processors or Intel chipsets. The laptops in HP's Education Edition portfolio feature long battery life and HP Classroom Manager that allows teachers to remotely keep a check on students' internet usage. There is also a full-skirted anchored keyboard on all models that prevents keys from being removed, and resists spills of up to 350ml.

HP Education Edition Chromebook models availability

As per a press release from HP, the HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE is expected to be available in March, and HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE may be launched in February. HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE and HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE are expected to be available later in January. HP Chromebook 14 G7 is expected to be available in February.

HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE specifications

HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE is powered by the Intel Celeron multi-core processor. It features a 360-degree hinge, a damage-resistant touchscreen. It also supports the optional USI Garaged Pen, that allows students to create, edit, write, and draw in four modes – laptop, tablet, tent, or stand. The laptop comes with an integrated HD camera and microphones. There is an option to get an 8-megapixel auto-focusing world-facing camera as well. The machine also features Wi-Fi 6 and HP Extended Range Wireless LAN for connectivity.

Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE comes with optional USI Garaged Pen

Photo Credit: HP

HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE, HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE specifications

Both HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE and HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE are mostly similar with a major difference being the processor under the hood. HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE is powered by an Intel chip, and HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE comes with a MediaTek processor. The company claims that HP Chromebook 11MK G9 has a battery life of up to 16 hours. Both offer up to 8GB LPDDR4x-2933 SDRAM, and up to 64 GB eMMC.

HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE specifications

HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE is powered by a MediaTek processor, and “empowers students with a personalized interactive, cloud-based learning experience.” The laptop comes with a 360-degree hinge.

HP Chromebook 14 G7 specifications

HP Chromebook 14 G7 is designed for teachers and is powered by an Intel processor. It features a 14-inch display, an ultrawide HD webcam, and dual microphones. Connectivity options include multiple HDMI and USB Type-C ports. The machine supports docking via USB Type-C port to add an additional display or other accessories.

