, 10 April 2018
Highlights

  • The Chromebook has been priced at around $600 in the US
  • It can be detached to be used as a standalone tablet
  • An active pen comes bundled with select models

HP Electronics on Monday announced the launch of its Chromebook x2 that is termed as the "world's first Chromebook detachable". It essentially means that its display can be detached and used as a standalone tablet. The Chromebook x2 has been priced starting at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and is said to be made available via HP.com and Best Buy stores in the US from June 10. There is no update on pricing and availability for other markets including India. 

HP Chromebook x2 specifications

The HP Chromebook x2 runs Chrome OS with support for Android apps out-of-the-box. It sports a 12.3-inch Quad-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The Chromebook detachable runs 7th-generation Intel Core processors, with up to 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM. 

The Chromebook x2 has up to 32GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Along with that, HP is also bundling 100GB of free Google Cloud storage for up to two years. In terms of audio, it comes with dual speakers paired to B&O Play's technology. The Chromebook also has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Ports on the device include two USB Type-C ports, a microSD card port, and audio jacks. There is support for active pen that comes bundled with select models.

"The HP Chromebook x2 hits a trifecta for customers, combining the productivity of the Chrome OS and power of the world's most-used app platform into a versatile form factor ideal for experiencing all the Google ecosystem has to offer. As the world's first Chromebook detachable, it will unlock new ways for people to create, collaborate and consume within Chrome and the Google Play Store," said Kevin Frost, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP.

