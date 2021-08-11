Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP Chromebook x2 11 With Detachable Keyboard, USI Pen Launched, HP Chromebase All in One Desktop Unveiled Alongside

HP Chromebook x2 11 With Detachable Keyboard, USI Pen Launched, HP Chromebase All-in-One Desktop Unveiled Alongside

HP Chromebook x2 11 and Chromebase AiO both carry a starting price tag of $599.99 (roughly Rs. 44,700).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 August 2021 14:44 IST
HP Chromebook x2 11 With Detachable Keyboard, USI Pen Launched, HP Chromebase All-in-One Desktop Unveiled Alongside

Photo Credit: HP

HP Chromebook x2 11 comes with a 2K IPS display

Highlights
  • HP Chromebook x2 11 is initially coming to the US
  • The Chromebook is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor
  • HP Chromebase AiO features a 21.5-inch full-HD display

HP has expanded its Chrome OS ecosystem with the launch of the HP Chromebook x2 11 and HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop. The new HP Chromebook comes with a detachable keyboard to deliver a hybrid laptop-tablet experience, while the Chromebase AiO desktop features a rotating display to give users different ways of browsing. Alongside the Chromebook x2 11 and Chromebase 21 inch All-in-One Desktop, the company has brought the HP M24fd USB-C Monitor that is a Chromebook-certified monitor to let users access Google's operating system on a larger screen.

HP Chromebook x2 11, Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop price

HP Chromebook x2 11 price starts at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 44,700), and it comes in Night Teal and Shade Gray colours. The HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop will also go on sale at a starting price of $599.99. Both Chrome OS-based devices will be available for purchase through Best Buy in the US later this month. HP will also start selling the machines through its website HP.com in October.

Additionally, the HP M24fd USB-C Monitor is coming to the US in October at a starting price of $249.99 (Rs. 18,600).

Details about the pricing and availability of the HP Chromebook x2 11, Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop, and HP M24fd USB-C Monitor in India are yet to be revealed.

HP Chromebook x2 11 specifications

The HP Chromebook x2 11 features a 11-inch 2K IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The laptop comes bundled with the HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Certified Pen to let you write notes in your handwriting or draw images in both portrait and landscape modes on the screen. The pen can be magnetically attached to the display and then wirelessly charged. The Chromebook also has a kickstand at the back. It lets you adjust the viewing angles up to 170 degrees.

Under the hood, the HP Chromebook x2 11 has the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage.

HP has provided a 5-megapixel selfie camera as well as an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera on the Chromebook x2 11. There are also stereo speakers that are tuned by Bang and Olufsen.

To deliver a full-fledged computing experience, the latest HP Chromebook comes with a full-sized, detachable keyboard, which includes an oversized touchpad. It also has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

In terms of connectivity, the HP Chromebook x2 11 has 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, and two USB Type-C ports (with one supporting both charging and data transfer).

HP has preloaded the Chromebook x2 11 with the HP QuickDrop for easy sharing of files and media content. The machine also comes with the new Cursive App from Google for writing notes more fluently. Moreover, users can download their favourite apps through the Google Play store or games from the Stadia Streaming Game Service.

The HP Chromebook x2 11 packs a 2-cell, 32Wh battery that is rated to deliver 11 hours of usage on a single charge.

HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop specifications

The HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop comes with a 21.5-inch full-HD rotating display that can tilt upwards 20 degrees and rotate 90 degrees from landscape to portrait with the touch of a button. It is powered by Intel Core processors paired with up to 16GB of DRAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage. There are dual 5W speakers tuned by Bang and Olufsen and a 5-megapixel camera sensor with dynamic lighting adjustments. The AiO also has a Privacy Camera Switch to let you switch the camera on or off and, along with a built-in microphone.

hp chromebase 12 5 inch aio desktop image HP Chromebase 21.5 Inch AIO

HP Chromebase 21.5 Inch All-in-One Desktop comes with a rotating display
Photo Credit: HP

 

HP has provided a conical base for the AiO desktop that is claimed to have a small footprint. The fabric-wrapped base is also elevated to provide improved airflow. Furthermore, the Chromebase desktop comes with Bluetooth support for wireless connectivity with compatible keyboard, mouse, and other devices.

HP M24fd USB-C Monitor specifications

The HP M24fd USB-C Monitor comes in a 24-inch screen size and is designed to work with Chromebooks out-of-the-box, without requiring any additional setup. The monitor comes with a 65W USB Type-C cable that can work with any USB Type-C capable laptop.

hp M24fd usb c monitor image HP M24fd USB C Monitor

HP M24fd USB-C Monitor is designed to work with Chromebooks
Photo Credit: HP

 

HP has equipped the M24fd USB-C Monitor with its proprietary HP Eye Ease and Eyesafe technologies that are claimed to reduce blue light without impacting colours on the screen.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP Chromebook x2 11 price, HP Chromebook x2 11 specifications, HP Chromebook x2 11, HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All in One Desktop, HP Chromebase, HP M24fd USB C Monitor, HP, Chromebook, Chrome OS
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Every Cannes Movie Coming to Mubi India, From Adam Driver’s Annette to Palme d’Or Winner Titane
HP Chromebook x2 11 With Detachable Keyboard, USI Pen Launched, HP Chromebase All-in-One Desktop Unveiled Alongside
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  2. Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Goes Official
  3. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  4. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  5. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  6. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  7. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  8. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  9. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  10. Samsung Galaxy A03s Price, Colour Options Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Fails to Overturn $2.18-Billion Patent Verdict, Plans Appeal
  2. HP Chromebook x2 11 With Detachable Keyboard, USI Pen Launched, HP Chromebase All-in-One Desktop Unveiled Alongside
  3. Bitcoin, Ethereum Whales Consolidate Positions in Cryptocurrency Market With Multi-Million Dollar Trading
  4. Every Cannes Movie Coming to Mubi India, From Adam Driver’s Annette to Palme d’Or Winner Titane
  5. iQoo 8 Pro Camera Samples, Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Key Specifications Surface
  6. Can AI Replace Lawyers? Researchers Say Machine Learning Can Help Predict Summary Judgment Outcomes
  7. Lenovo Rides Work-From-Home Demand to Beat Q1 Profit Expectations
  8. Sony Bravia XR-77A80J, Bravia KD-85X85J 4K TV Models With HDMI 2.1 Support Launched in India
  9. Norton Set to Buy Computer Security Rival Avast for Over $8 Billion
  10. Samsung Galaxy A10 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com