HP has expanded its Chrome OS ecosystem with the launch of the HP Chromebook x2 11 and HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop. The new HP Chromebook comes with a detachable keyboard to deliver a hybrid laptop-tablet experience, while the Chromebase AiO desktop features a rotating display to give users different ways of browsing. Alongside the Chromebook x2 11 and Chromebase 21 inch All-in-One Desktop, the company has brought the HP M24fd USB-C Monitor that is a Chromebook-certified monitor to let users access Google's operating system on a larger screen.

HP Chromebook x2 11, Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop price

HP Chromebook x2 11 price starts at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 44,700), and it comes in Night Teal and Shade Gray colours. The HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop will also go on sale at a starting price of $599.99. Both Chrome OS-based devices will be available for purchase through Best Buy in the US later this month. HP will also start selling the machines through its website HP.com in October.

Additionally, the HP M24fd USB-C Monitor is coming to the US in October at a starting price of $249.99 (Rs. 18,600).

Details about the pricing and availability of the HP Chromebook x2 11, Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop, and HP M24fd USB-C Monitor in India are yet to be revealed.

HP Chromebook x2 11 specifications

The HP Chromebook x2 11 features a 11-inch 2K IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The laptop comes bundled with the HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Certified Pen to let you write notes in your handwriting or draw images in both portrait and landscape modes on the screen. The pen can be magnetically attached to the display and then wirelessly charged. The Chromebook also has a kickstand at the back. It lets you adjust the viewing angles up to 170 degrees.

Under the hood, the HP Chromebook x2 11 has the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage.

HP has provided a 5-megapixel selfie camera as well as an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera on the Chromebook x2 11. There are also stereo speakers that are tuned by Bang and Olufsen.

To deliver a full-fledged computing experience, the latest HP Chromebook comes with a full-sized, detachable keyboard, which includes an oversized touchpad. It also has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

In terms of connectivity, the HP Chromebook x2 11 has 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, and two USB Type-C ports (with one supporting both charging and data transfer).

HP has preloaded the Chromebook x2 11 with the HP QuickDrop for easy sharing of files and media content. The machine also comes with the new Cursive App from Google for writing notes more fluently. Moreover, users can download their favourite apps through the Google Play store or games from the Stadia Streaming Game Service.

The HP Chromebook x2 11 packs a 2-cell, 32Wh battery that is rated to deliver 11 hours of usage on a single charge.

HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop specifications

The HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop comes with a 21.5-inch full-HD rotating display that can tilt upwards 20 degrees and rotate 90 degrees from landscape to portrait with the touch of a button. It is powered by Intel Core processors paired with up to 16GB of DRAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage. There are dual 5W speakers tuned by Bang and Olufsen and a 5-megapixel camera sensor with dynamic lighting adjustments. The AiO also has a Privacy Camera Switch to let you switch the camera on or off and, along with a built-in microphone.

HP Chromebase 21.5 Inch All-in-One Desktop comes with a rotating display

Photo Credit: HP

HP has provided a conical base for the AiO desktop that is claimed to have a small footprint. The fabric-wrapped base is also elevated to provide improved airflow. Furthermore, the Chromebase desktop comes with Bluetooth support for wireless connectivity with compatible keyboard, mouse, and other devices.

HP M24fd USB-C Monitor specifications

The HP M24fd USB-C Monitor comes in a 24-inch screen size and is designed to work with Chromebooks out-of-the-box, without requiring any additional setup. The monitor comes with a 65W USB Type-C cable that can work with any USB Type-C capable laptop.

HP M24fd USB-C Monitor is designed to work with Chromebooks

Photo Credit: HP

HP has equipped the M24fd USB-C Monitor with its proprietary HP Eye Ease and Eyesafe technologies that are claimed to reduce blue light without impacting colours on the screen.