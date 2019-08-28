Technology News
loading

HP Chromebook 14 With Intel Apollo Lake Processors Launched in India Starting Rs. 23,990

HP Chromebook 14 comes with several bundled offers.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 15:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
HP Chromebook 14 With Intel Apollo Lake Processors Launched in India Starting Rs. 23,990
Highlights
  • HP Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch HD ultra-bright touchscreen
  • It comes with 64GB of SSD storage and 100GB of Google Cloud storage
  • It supports access to more than one million Android Apps

HP on Wednesday announced the expansion of its Chromebook portfolio in India with new HP Chromebook 14 series that starts from Rs . 23,990. The new Chromebook is powered by Intel's Apollo Lake dual core processors. Other highlights include a 14-inch HD ultra-bright touchscreen, local language support , and access to more than one million Android Apps. The HP Chromebook 14 comes with 64GB of SSD storage and 100GB of Google Cloud storage.

The company says HP Chromebook 14 customers will also get 2GB of high-speed 4G daily data from JioFi device for one year, along with the prime subscription to over 14 Jio Digital apps. A MeritNation education package is also being touted as a launch offer.

"After the successful introduction of HP Chromebook x360 recently, we are excited to expand our Chromebook portfolio in India to provide exceptional Chrome OS experience and power-packed PC performance to all users," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP. India said in a statement.

The HP Chromebook 14 will be available in Chalkboard Grey and Snow White colours, and features a 180-degree hinge. The new Chromebook comes with multiple security features such as "Verify Boot" that performs self-checks to repair any system corruptions, "Always ready security" with built-in virus protection and auto-updates, among others. HP claims the laptop has less than 10 seconds of boot time so that users can directly access files and data by just logging into the system with their Google account.

"With the rising proliferation of Android platform in India, we are witnessing an increasing preference among the Gen Z users for using apps as tools of computing. We want to cater to this new trend in India by introducing Chromebooks to the consumers that will provide them familiar experience and power-packed PC performance," said Anurag Arora, Lead, Consumer Personal Systems, HP India.

The HP Chromebook 14 with narrow bezels weighs 1.54kg. The device houses Bang & Olufsen dual speakers and comes with a 47WHr battery. The laptop is available at 250 HP World Stores in 28 cities, HP Online Store and leading e-commerce players.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP Chromebook 14, HP
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Leaked in Case Renders; Hands-On Video of Dummy Unit Tips Design Details
Honor Smartphones
HP Chromebook 14 With Intel Apollo Lake Processors Launched in India Starting Rs. 23,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  2. Realme XT First Impressions
  3. Oppo Reno 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  6. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Leaked in Case Renders and Hands-On Video
  7. Vivo Nex 3 5G to Launch in September, Video Teaser Tips Design
  8. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  9. Sacred Games Writer Varun Grover Answers Every Question You Had
  10. Google Pixel 4 Leaked Live Images Show Familiar Design With Thick Bezel
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 2 Supports 5x Hybrid Zoom and 20x Digital Zoom: Live Updates
  2. HP Chromebook 14 With Intel Apollo Lake Processors Launched in India Starting Rs. 23,990
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Leaked in Case Renders; Hands-On Video of Dummy Unit Tips Design Details
  4. Supernova Remnants Found in Antarctic Could Be 20 Million Years Old
  5. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Reportedly Starts Receiving Android Pie Update With August Security Patch
  6. OnePlus Music Festival Set for November 16 in India, Katy Perry to Headline the Event
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30s Price in India Tipped to Be Between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000
  8. Google Pixel 4 Leaked Hands-On Images Show Large Camera Module, Thick Top Bezel
  9. iOS 13.1 Developer Beta Released Even Before iOS 13 Leaves Beta
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s Leaked in Case Renders, Tipped to Sport 6,000mAh Battery; Galaxy A70s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.