HP Chromebook 11a With MediaTek MT8183 Octa-Core Processor, Up to 16 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

HP Chromebook 11a is available exclusively via Flipkart.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 April 2021 12:00 IST
HP Chromebook 11a offers up to 16 hours of battery life

Highlights
  • HP Chromebook 11a buyers get Google One membership for one year
  • HP Chromebook 11a is priced at Rs. 21,999
  • The laptop features a 11.6-inch HD Touch display

HP Chromebook 11a laptop has launched in India as a new product offering amid fresh lockdowns in some parts of the country. This Chromebook is primarily positioned for kids who have to attend online classes until the pandemic ends – especially kids in classes 2 to 7. The HP Chromebook 11a is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor and weighs just above 1 kg. It also includes voice-enabled Google Assistant and free Google One subscription for a whole year. Google One provides 100GB of cloud storage, access to Google experts for a year, and other exclusive member benefits

HP Chromebook 11a price in India, sale

The new HP Chromebook 11a is priced in India at Rs. 21,999. The laptop comes in a single Indigo Blue colour option and it is up for grabs on Flipkart exclusively. As mentioned, it is bundled with one year of Google One membership that offers benefits like 100GB cloud storage.

HP Chromebook 11a specifications

Coming to the specifications, the HP Chromebook 11a runs on Chrome OS and offers access to Google Play store. The laptop features an 11.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) IPS touch display with 220nits brightness, 45 percent color gamut, and 73.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor. It offers up to 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and 100 GB of cloud storage with Google One. There's support for 256GB expandable storage as well.

The HP Chromebook 11a weighs 1.05 kg and it packs a 37 WHr Li-Ion polymer battery that claims to offer a battery life of up to 16 hours. Ports include USB Type-A port and USB Type-C port, along with an audio jack and a microSD slot. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 5, and it measures 285x192.8x16.8mm. It has a HP True Vision HD webcam, built-in Google Assistant support, and one-year Google One subscription.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HP Chromebook 11a Laptop

Display size 11.60-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
Hard disk No
SSD 64GB
Weight 1.05 kg
Comments

Further reading: HP Chromebook 11a, HP Chromebook 11a Price in India, HP Chromebook 11a Specifications, HP
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
