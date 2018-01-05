HP has announced its latest range of Chromebook laptops ahead of CES 2018. The Chromebook 14 G5 and Chromebook 11 G6 have been aimed at the business and education sector respectively. The similarly designed laptops by HP sport 7th generation Intel Celeron chipsets and USB Type-C ports. The Chrome OS-based laptops are the latest iterations of HP's existing devices. Chromebook laptops are low-end computing devices that are meant for basic usage like document editing and Web browsing. These Chromebook models can run Android apps found in the Google Play Store. The company has promised more durability in the Chromebook 14 G5 and Chromebook 11 G6.

At CES 2018, scheduled to start from January 9, HP will show off the new Chromebook models. In terms of design, the Chromebook 11 G6 has witnessed a change in position of ports (USB Type-C and USB Type-A). While the Chromebook 14 G5 ports placed on the sides of the palm rest, the 11.6-inch variant has them on the upper corners, 9to5Google reports. The HP Chromebook laptops can also be charged through their USB Type-C ports.

Both the Chromebook models include the 7th gen Intel Celeron N processors. HP claims that the dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 is more power efficient and the quad-core Intel Celeron N3450 comes with RAM configurable up to 8GB. The devices have the Intel HD Graphics 500 and storage is supported up to 64GB. The devices have a thickness of less than 19mm and the design has passed military tests MIL-STD 810G.

When it comes to displays, the HP Chromebook 14 G5 and HP Chromebook 11 G6 begin at 1366x768 pixels resolution. However, they can be upgraded to a touchscreen HD IPS panel with a 180-degree hinge that enables the screen to be placed entirely flat on a table.