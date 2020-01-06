Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP at CES 2020: Spectre x360 15 Refresh, Updated Elite Dragonfly Laptop With 5G Support Launched

HP at CES 2020: Spectre x360 15 Refresh, Updated Elite Dragonfly Laptop With 5G Support Launched

HP has also launched the Envy 32 All-in-One desktop that packs a 4K HDR600 Display with 6000:1 contrast ratio.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 12:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
HP at CES 2020: Spectre x360 15 Refresh, Updated Elite Dragonfly Laptop With 5G Support Launched

The updated HP Spectre x360 15 laptop comes with a built-in Tile tracker

Highlights
  • HP’s updated Spectre x360 15 features a 4K panel with slimmer bezels
  • The Elite Dragonfly is claimed to be the world’s first 5G business laptop
  • The Envy 32 All-in-One desktop packs Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU

HP has launched a trio of new computing devices just a couple of days before CES 2020. The company has unveiled the refreshed Spectre x360 laptop that sports a new design and is powered by 10th Gen Intel processors. The other laptop unveiled by HP is the updated Elite Dragonfly, which is claimed to be the world's first business laptop with support for 5G connectivity and also a features built-in Tile tracker, an industry-first for a laptop. HP has also unveiled the upgraded Envy 32 All-in-One (AIO) desktop, which comes equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics. The company has also announced a couple of docking monitors, the HP Renew Sleeve, and a pair of bagpacks as well.

HP Spectre x360 15

The updated HP Spectre x360 15 further trims down the bezels by up to 60 percent, and packs a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It can be configured with up to Intel's 10th Gen Core i7 processor, while graphics are handled by Nvidia's latest GeForce GPUs. The slim laptop offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and comes with the Webcam Kill Switch for privacy. There is a fingerprint reader for authentication, while Express VPN and LastPass come preloaded for security. The updated HP Spectre x360 15 laptop is priced at $1,599.99 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000) and is now on sale from multiple online and retail outlets starting March 2020.

hp elite dragonfly HP

The second-gen HP Elite Dragonfly business laptop comes with built-in Tile tracker

 

HP Elite Dragonfly   

The second-generation HP Elite Dragonfly is touted to be the world's first business laptop to offer 5G connectivity support. It also comes with built-in Tile tracker that sends alerts to users when the laptop is misplaced or left behind. It is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with a peak 16GB of RAM and Intel UHD graphics, while the storage goes up to 2TB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD. It features a 13.3-inch display with both full-HD and 4K resolution options, alongside Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. However, HP is yet to detail the privacy and availability details of the new Elite Dragonfly laptop.

HP Envy 32 All-in-One    

hp envy aio HP

The HP Envy 32 All-in-One is aimed at creators and packs up to 32GB of RAM

 

HP's new Envy 32 All-in-One desktop is said to be the world's first PC to pack an HDR600 Display with 6000:1 contrast ratio and 4K resolution. It can be configured with up to 65W 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Nvidia's GeForce RTX series graphics, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD with dual storage options. It comes with built-in custom Bang & Olufsen-tuned front-firing tweeters and subwoofer speakers. It is priced at $1,599.99 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000) and is now available to purchase from the official HP website.

Additionally, HP has also unveiled the E24d G4 and E27d G4 Advanced Docking Monitors starting at $379 (roughly Rs. 27, 500), and will go on sale later this month. The company has also launched the HP Renew Sleeve that will be available in April priced at $60 (roughly Rs. 4,000). The HP Spectre Folio Backpack and Topload have also gone official, and they hit the shelves priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,500) starting next month.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: HP, HP Spectre x360 15, HP Elite Dragonfly, HP Envy 21 AIO, HP E24d G4 Advanced Docking Monitor, HP E27d G4 Advanced Docking Monitor, HP Renew Sleeve, HP Spectre Folio Backpack, HP Spectre Folio Topload, CES 2020, CES
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
US Government Website Briefly Defaced by 'Iranian Hackers'
Realme 5i India Launch Set for January 9, Gets Teased on Flipkart

Related Stories

HP at CES 2020: Spectre x360 15 Refresh, Updated Elite Dragonfly Laptop With 5G Support Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. Samsung Launches Bezel-Less TV, New Gaming Monitors at CES 2020
  3. Realme 5i to Launch in India on January 9, Flipkart Teaser Goes Live
  4. NASA Loses Contact With Satellite Meant to Study Distant Planets
  5. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  6. Golden Globes 2020 Winners — Here's the Full List
  7. Honor 9X Set to Launch in India on January 14
  8. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM Spotted on TENAA
  9. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  10. US Government Website Briefly Defaced by 'Iranian Hackers'
#Latest Stories
  1. Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais Roasts Apple, Netflix, Others — and Promotes His Own Netflix Show
  2. CES 2020: Bosch Unveils Smart Virtual Sun Visor for Cars at Tech Show
  3. Samsung at CES 2020: Bezel-Less Q950TS TV, New Odyssey Gaming Monitors Launched
  4. Amazon India, Future Group Announce Long-Term Distribution Agreement
  5. Acer at CES 2020: Spin 5, TravelMate P6 Notebooks, Predator Gaming Monitors, Portable Projector Launched
  6. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
  7. Realme 5i India Launch Set for January 9, Gets Teased on Flipkart
  8. HP at CES 2020: Spectre x360 15 Refresh, Updated Elite Dragonfly Laptop With 5G Support Launched
  9. US Government Website Briefly Defaced by 'Iranian Hackers'
  10. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.