Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP Leads Western Europe’s PC Market in Q3 2021, Apple Retains Top Spot in Tablet Segment: Canalys

HP Leads Western Europe’s PC Market in Q3 2021, Apple Retains Top Spot in Tablet Segment: Canalys

HP’s 4.4 million shipments accounted for 27 percent of the region’s PC market in Q3 2021.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 December 2021 16:31 IST
HP Leads Western Europe’s PC Market in Q3 2021, Apple Retains Top Spot in Tablet Segment: Canalys

Photo Credit: HP

PC market’s commercial segment in Western Europe reportedly grew by 33 percent

Highlights
  • Western Europe’s PC market has been growing for six consecutive quarters
  • Tablet shipments in Western Europe reportedly decline by 20 percent
  • 16.3 million PC units were shipped during Q3 2021 in the region

HP shipped a total of 4.4 million PC units in Western Europe to lead the market in Q3 2021, according to a report published by Canalys. This report suggests that the overall PC market in Western Europe saw year-on-year growth of 21 percent during this period. HP regained the top spot in the PC segment and its shipments accounted for 27 percent of the market share. Lenovo came in second at 25 percent with 4.1 million units shipped. Canalys expects the market in the region to grow further in 2022 despite lingering concerns regarding supply constraints. It states that the hybrid working conditions and demand for high-specification systems would shield the market from future disruptions.

Dell, Apple, and Acer completed the top five with market shares of 14, 12, and 8 percent, respectively. The Canalys report says that Acer failed to record any major growth due to a decline in the demand for Chromebooks where it has the largest market share.

The report suggests that Western Europe's PC market saw a shift towards the commercial segment during this period of consistent growth. Trang Pham, Canalys Research Analyst, said that the commercial segment grew 31 percent year-on-year compared to the 11 percent on the consumer side. He expects the commercial segment to experience a sustained period of growth well into 2023.

The Tablet segment of Western Europe took a hit in Q3 20021 with total shipments at 6.9 million, down by 20 percent year-on-year, the report claims. According to Pham, this is a "corrective decline" after tablets saw a boom in sales during Q3 2020 due to a PC shortage.

Apple registered a growth of 33 percent while all the other major vendors took a hit during this quarter. Apple dominated the segment with a market share of 45 percent thanks to the performance of its latest iPad.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP, Pc market, Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, Chromebooks

Related Stories

HP Leads Western Europe’s PC Market in Q3 2021, Apple Retains Top Spot in Tablet Segment: Canalys
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  2. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  3. Chewing Gum That May Help Slow Down COVID-19 Transmission
  4. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  5. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  6. Sony May Be Making a PlayStation DualShock-Like Controller for Smartphones
  7. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  8. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  9. iPhone SE (2022) May Arrive in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Support
  10. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Italian Superyacht VIANNE Can Be Bought Using Cryptocurrencies, NFTs
  2. HP Leads Western Europe’s PC Market in Q3 2021, Apple Retains Top Spot in Tablet Segment: Canalys
  3. Apple Music Announces Top 100 Songs, Albums of 2021, BTS’ Dynamite Most-Streamed Song
  4. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Not Charging With Certain USB Type-C Cables, Chargers, Users Complain
  5. iPhone SE (2022) Tipped to Launch in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Connectivity
  6. Nokia 9 PureView Won’t Be Getting Android 11 Update Due to Compatibility Issues, Says Company
  7. Apple AirPods and 29W Power Adapter Prototypes Leak in Images Featuring Translucent Design
  8. Bank of England’s Governor Expresses Concerns on El Salvador’s Bitcoin Legalisation
  9. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge RAM and Storage, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  10. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com