HP has expanded its range of All-in-One (AIO) PCs by launching the HP AIO 24 and Pavilion 27 in India. The new AIO PCs come with Amazon Alexa integration and features an HD pop-up webcam. The HP AIO 24 comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, while the HP Pavilion 27 features a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. Both AIO PCs also include dual microphones, inbuilt speakers, and dedicated graphics support. The HP Pavilion 27 also comes with touchscreen support for an enhanced productivity experience.

HP AIO 24, HP Pavilion 27 price in India

HP AIO 24 price in India starts at Rs. 64,999, while the HP Pavilion 27 with touchscreen support and Intel Core i5 processor carries a starting price tag of Rs. 99,999. Both new AIO models are available through HP World retail stores and HP Online Store in the country, the company said in a statement. However, Gadgets 360 wasn't able to find the online listings at the time of writing this report.

HP AIO 24 specifications

The HP AIO 24 features an IPS display and is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics. The AIO PC also comes with a WideVision full-HD infrared (IR) pop-up webcam that has an 88-degree field of view. There are also built-in microphones and speakers.

HP Pavilion 27 specifications

The HP Pavilion 27 comes with a three-sided micro-edge display that delivers 86.2 percent of screen-to-body ratio and is powered by TUV Rheinland technology. The display also supports touch inputs. Under the hood, it features the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce MX and Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics. The AIO also comes with SSD2 primary drive for a faster boot up experience, along with an optional HDD for secondary storage.

In terms of multimedia, the HP Pavilion 27 features custom-tuned B&O speakers wrapped in acoustic fabric. The AIO also includes a pop-up wide-vision IR webcam as well as quad microphones that support voice commands via Alexa. Furthermore, there is a wireless Qi charging pad at the base for mobile devices.

