HP 260 G3 Desktop Mini Launched in India Starting at Rs. 19,990

, 17 September 2018
Highlights

  • Intel Core i3 with 18.5-inch monitor configuration starts at Rs. 25,990
  • A maximum of 32GB of DDR4 RAM can be configured on the system
  • Teachers can read and present files effortlessly using the Desktop Mini

HP India on Monday introduced an affordable mini desktop to help students learn and collaborate in schools and educational institutions across the country. Starting at Rs. 19,990, the HP 260 G3 desktop mini will enable schools and institutes to set up or upgrade computers in their science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) labs at a minimal cost, the company said in a statement.

"As technology becomes integral to businesses and consumers' daily lives, students need to learn digital skills that equip them well for the future," said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP India.

When paired with HP Integrated Work Center and HP EliteDisplay, teachers can read and present files effortlessly, the company added. With the wide range of input display connectors, documents can also be shared across multiple monitors. "Driven by our goal to empower students, HP has launched the mini desktop solution to enable easy and affordable digital learning for students across India," Chandra added.

The Pentium Dual Core with 18.5-inch monitor configuration of the HP 260 G3 is available at a starting price of Rs. 19,990 while the 7th Gen Intel Core i3 with 18.5-inch monitor configuration is available at a starting price of Rs. 25,990. A maximum of 32GB of DDR4 RAM can be configured on the system, which runs Windows 10 Pro.

"We are hitting a new price band with the HP 260 G3 desktop mini. With this, HP will be able to address the market's need for cost-effective desktop PCs," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India. The company is reaching out to schools and educational institutions as well as in smaller cities, where affordable digital learning devices can be highly useful.

Comments

Further reading: HP, HP 260 G3
