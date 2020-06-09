Technology News
HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) With 4G LTE, 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

HP 14s (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 44,999, while HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) comes with a price tag of Rs. 84,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 June 2020 14:43 IST
HP 14s (2020) comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display

  • HP 14s (2020) is available in two different variants
  • HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) has Intel Iris Plus Graphics
  • Both new HP laptops supports 4G networks

HP 14s (2020) and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) have been launched in India as the company's two new “always connected” PCs. Both new HP laptops come with 4G LTE connectivity, alongside traditional Wi-Fi support. The new HP 14s comes with 10th-generation Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors and features a micro-edge display with a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new HP Pavilion x360 14, on the other hand, offers a screen-to-body ratio of 82.47 percent. Both HP models come with Windows 10 and include a USB Type-C port.

HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) price in India, launch offers

The HP 14s (2020) price in India has been set at Rs. 44,999 for the Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM configuration, while the Intel Core i5 processor option with 8GB of RAM carries a price tag of Rs. 64,999. Both variants are available for purchase through all HP World stores and online via the HP Online Store. The HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) price in India, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 84,999. The laptop will be available starting July 1.

Launch offers on both the HP 14s (2020) and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) include six months of free data access (1.5GB a day) on the Jio network. Further, customers will get 30 percent discount on overall Jio data plans post the initial six months of purchase.

HP 14s (2020) specifications, features

The HP 14s (2020) features a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with 250 nits of brightness and 45 percent NTSC colour gamut. The notebook is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with Intel UHD Graphics and up to 8GB of DDR4-2666 SDRAM. HP has also provided 1TB 5400rpm SATA HDD and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage options.

To enable 4G connectivity, the new HP 14s has a built-in Intel XMM 7360 4G LTE6 modem and a dedicated SIM card slot. Other connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4b, two USB Type-A ports, and a headphone/ microphone combo. The laptop also comes with an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam and has digital integrated dual-array microphone. Further, you'll get a multi-format SD card reader.

The HP 14s (2020) comes with a full-size, island-type keyboard that is paired along with a touchpad. The notebook packs a three-cell, 41Wh lithium-ion battery. Besides, it weighs 1.53 kilograms.

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) specifications, features

The HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) comes with a 14-inch full-HD display and has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel Iris Plus Graphics. The notebook includes a 4G SIM card slot and comes with a USB Type-C port. It also has hands-free access to Amazon Alexa, wake on voice feature, and comes equipped with dual speakers that are powered by B&O Audio and HP Audio Boost. Furthermore, the laptop is touted to deliver up 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

HP 14s (2020) Laptop

HP 14s (2020) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 1TB
Weight 1.53 kg
