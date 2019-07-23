Apart from the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro, Huawei sub-brand Honor on Tuesday also launched the Honor MagicBook Pro and the Honor Band 5 fitness band. The laptop sports a slim metal body, weighs just 1.7kg, and is powered by the eighth generation Intel Core i5 or i7 Processor. The Honor Band 5 fitness wearable sports a coloured display panel, is 5ATM water resistant, and has a blood oxygen level sensor. This feature can measure your blood SpO2 levels, indicating the level of oxygen in your blood.

Starting with the Honor MagicBook Pro, it comes in a single Glacial Silver colour option, and sports an aluminium body. The notebook has a 56Wh battery that is touted to last up to 14 hours of battery life. It runs on Windows 10 Home, and features a 16.1-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. The laptop is powered by the eighth gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors with up to 16GB RAM, Nvdia GeForce MX250 GPU, and up to 1TB of PCTe SSD. It has a USB Type-C, three USB Type-A, and a HDMI port. As mentioned, the laptop weighs 1.7kg, and has two custom-made fans to increase air flow and dissipate heat.

It is priced starting at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the Core i5, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage model, and goes up to CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 80,100) for the top-end Core i7, 1TB storage, and 16GB RAM model. It is up for pre-orders via Vmall and will go on sale from July 29.

Coming to the Honor Band 5 fitness band, the device comes in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Light Pink. It features a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display with 282ppi pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection. As mentioned, it comes with a blood oxygen level sensor that measures your blood SpO2 levels. Apart from that, it also includes numerous face dials, continuous heart rate-monitor, sleep monitor, 10 different sports modes that includes running, cycling, swimming, and other activities. It is also 5ATM waterproof, which means it can last in water for up to 50 metres. Other features include remote camera, smart reminders, Find Your Phone, and more.

Honor Band 5

The Standard variant is priced at CNY 189 (roughly Rs. 1,800) and has gone on sale today, while the NFC variant is priced at CNY 219 (roughly Rs. 2,100) and will go on sale on July 29.

As mentioned, Honor also launched the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro in China alongside these products. The new series is priced starting at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000), and it features a Kirin 810 SoC, large 4000mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera setup.