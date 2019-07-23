Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Honor MagicBook Pro Laptop With 14 Hour Battery Life, Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Oxygen Blood Level Sensor Launched

Honor MagicBook Pro Laptop With 14-Hour Battery Life, Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Oxygen Blood Level Sensor Launched

Honor Band 5 is priced at CNY 189, and there’s also a NFC variant which is priced at CNY 219.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor MagicBook Pro Laptop With 14-Hour Battery Life, Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Oxygen Blood Level Sensor Launched

Honor MagicBook Pro has a slim metal body

Highlights
  • Honor MagicBook Pro is priced starting at CNY 5,499
  • It weighs 1.7kgs, is powered by the eighth gen Intel Core SoCs
  • Honor Band 5 is 5ATM waterproof, has a coloured display

Apart from the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro, Huawei sub-brand Honor on Tuesday also launched the Honor MagicBook Pro and the Honor Band 5 fitness band. The laptop sports a slim metal body, weighs just 1.7kg, and is powered by the eighth generation Intel Core i5 or i7 Processor. The Honor Band 5 fitness wearable sports a coloured display panel, is 5ATM water resistant, and has a blood oxygen level sensor. This feature can measure your blood SpO2 levels, indicating the level of oxygen in your blood.

Starting with the Honor MagicBook Pro, it comes in a single Glacial Silver colour option, and sports an aluminium body. The notebook has a 56Wh battery that is touted to last up to 14 hours of battery life. It runs on Windows 10 Home, and features a 16.1-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. The laptop is powered by the eighth gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors with up to 16GB RAM, Nvdia GeForce MX250 GPU, and up to 1TB of PCTe SSD. It has a USB Type-C, three USB Type-A, and a HDMI port. As mentioned, the laptop weighs 1.7kg, and has two custom-made fans to increase air flow and dissipate heat.

It is priced starting at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the Core i5, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage model, and goes up to CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 80,100) for the top-end Core i7, 1TB storage, and 16GB RAM model. It is up for pre-orders via Vmall and will go on sale from July 29.

Coming to the Honor Band 5 fitness band, the device comes in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Light Pink. It features a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display with 282ppi pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection. As mentioned, it comes with a blood oxygen level sensor that measures your blood SpO2 levels. Apart from that, it also includes numerous face dials, continuous heart rate-monitor, sleep monitor, 10 different sports modes that includes running, cycling, swimming, and other activities. It is also 5ATM waterproof, which means it can last in water for up to 50 metres. Other features include remote camera, smart reminders, Find Your Phone, and more.

honorband5 main Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5

The Standard variant is priced at CNY 189 (roughly Rs. 1,800) and has gone on sale today, while the NFC variant is priced at CNY 219 (roughly Rs. 2,100) and will go on sale on July 29.

As mentioned, Honor also launched the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro in China alongside these products. The new series is priced starting at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000), and it features a Kirin 810 SoC, large 4000mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera setup.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor MagicBook Pro, Honor Band 5, Honor Band 5 Price, Honor Band 5 Specifications, Honor MagicBook Pro Price, Honor MagicBook Pro Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 9.0.7 Brings June Security Patch, Native Screen Recorder, and More
Overwatch's New Hero is a Gravity Warping Villain Named Sigma
Honor Smartphones
Honor MagicBook Pro Laptop With 14-Hour Battery Life, Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Oxygen Blood Level Sensor Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  3. Samsung Galaxy A80 Pre-Bookings Open in India With Cashback, Other Offers
  4. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  5. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  6. Asus ZenFone Max M2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of August 8 Launch
  8. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  9. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Set to Debut in India on August 1
  10. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Discounted by Up To Rs. 1,000 on Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Overwatch's New Hero is a Gravity Warping Villain Named Sigma
  2. Google Paying Users on Street $5 for Their Face Data, May Be for the Pixel 4: Reports
  3. Honor MagicBook Pro Laptop With 14-Hour Battery Life, Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Oxygen Blood Level Sensor Launched
  4. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 9.0.7 Brings June Security Patch, Native Screen Recorder, and More
  5. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get DC Dimming Through Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Builds
  6. Huawei Partners Micromax to Boost Its Offline Sales in India
  7. Nintendo Responds to Switch Owners After Joy-Con Controller 'Drift' Lawsuit Filed in the US
  8. Huawei H1 Revenue Grows 30 Percent Despite US Ban: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A80 Pre-Orders Go Live in India With Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in Tow
  10. LG Display Posts Loss on TV Panel Supply Glut, Invests in South Korea OLED Plant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.