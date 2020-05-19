Technology News
Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 With 10th Generation Intel CPUs, Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU Launched

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 features a 16.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 May 2020 17:09 IST
Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 comes in Glacier Silver colour option

Highlights
  • Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 has 16GB of RAM
  • It is powered by 10th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 CPU
  • Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 features the Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 has been launched in China as the Huawei sub-brand's latest notebook. The notebook was unveiled at the Smart Life Product Launch event held on May 18. It is a refresh of the Honor MagicBook Pro from last year with upgraded internals but no apparent changes to the design. The thin and light laptop is powered by the 10th generation Intel core CPUs and a discrete Nvidia graphic card. The Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for storage with Windows 10 pre-installed. Additionally, Honor also unveiled the Vision X1 series of smart TVs.

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 price

The Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 has been priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,800) for the Core i5 model and at CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 71,300) for the Core i7 model. Both the variants come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There is a single colour option for the MagicBook Pro 2020 – Glacier Silver. For a limited time, there is a CNY 400 (roughly Rs. 4,200) discount on both models.

Both models are available for purchase in China through JD.com, VMall, and other retailers. As of now, there is no information on availability in international markets.

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 specifications

The Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 comes with a 16.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display and Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The bezels around the screen are slim, offering a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is available with either the 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor or the 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor. Both models come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. Graphics are handled by the discrete Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 RAM.

There is a 1-megapixel webcam for video calls that is hidden under a key between the F6 and F7 function keys. The keyboard is flanked by speakers on either side and there is also a fingerprint reader next to the keyboard on the right side. For connectivity, there is a USB Type-C port, three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 56Wh battery that, according to the Vmall listing, can charge to about 80 percent in one hour. The MagicBook Pro 2020 is said to last around 11.5 hours. It measures 369x234x16.9mm and weighs 1.7kg.

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 Laptop

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 Laptop

Display size 16.10-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX350
Weight 1.70 kg
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor MagicBook Pro 2020, Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 price, Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 specifications
Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 With 10th Generation Intel CPUs, Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU Launched
